It’s been quite a sports year. Here’s a quiz to see what you remember about it.

Here's how Panthers WR Damiere Byrd scored that 103-yard touchdown against the Bucs

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd broke free for a 103-yard touchdown run off a Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. Byrd was injured in the third quarter and has now been placed on injured reserve. Byrd has been a key piece in the Panthers offense of late having scored three touchdowns in two games including the "tushdown" the week before against the Green Bay Packers.