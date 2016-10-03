Duke’s Giles has knee surgery; could miss 6 weeks

Duke freshman center Harry Giles underwent a successful left knee arthroscopy on Monday, the school announced.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Claude T. Moorman, head team physician, at Duke University Medical Center.
“We’re very pleased with the outcome of today’s procedure,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This is the right step for Harry at the moment as it will help him be 100 percent going forward. Harry has done a tremendous job in rehabilitation over the last year and I’m sure he’ll continue to do the same after this procedure.”
The recovery time for the procedure typically is about six weeks.
Giles, a 6-11 center rated the No. 1 recuit in the class of 2016, was at Duke’s open practice on Saturday but did not participate.
Giles tore ligaments in his left knee three years ago and suffered an ACL to his right knee in the first game of his senior year at Oak Hill (Va.) Academy.
The Blue Devils open the season Nov. 11 against Marist.
