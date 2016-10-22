Fourth-quarter TD sends Charlotte 49ers to 27-24 win against Marshall in C-USA

Charlotte 49ers coach Brad Lambert was part of many tremendous victories at Joan C. Edwards Stadium when he was an assistant football coach at Marshall from 1990-1995.
None was as stunning nor as satisfying as his Charlotte 49ers' 27-24 victory over the Thundering Herd in front of 20,904 spectators Saturday night.
Quarterback Hassan Klugh's 2-yard touchdown leap with 8 minutes, 32 seconds to play provided the winning points and capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:29 to improve Charlotte to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA.
Marshall (2-5, 1-2) had a chance to tie the game with 1:14 to play, but Amoreto Curraj missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left and the 49ers ran out the clock.
The Herd reached Charlotte territory six times and came away with no points as the 49ers’ defense repeatedly came up big, holding Marshall to just four of 12 third down conversions.
Charlotte outgained Marshall 387-350, including 184-88 rushing.
Three who mattered
Michael Clark: He dropped a catchable pass that would have given Marshall a first down at the Charlotte 12 one play before Curraj's missed field goal.
Kalif Phillips: The 49ers running back ran for 123 yards, his fourth 100-yard-plus performance this season.
Ed Rolle: The safety out-leaped three Marshall receivers to intercept a "Hail Mary" in the end zone to end the first half.
Observations
▪ Stephen Muscarello had a field goal blocked in the first quarter and was replaced by Blake Brewer. It could be permanent.
▪ About one-third of Marshall's players left the field without shaking hands with Charlotte's players, a fact the crowd noticed.
▪ About 200 49ers fans attended the Marshall game. That's more than most league teams send to Conference USA's northernmost locale.
Worth mentioning
▪ Charlotte's Trevor Stacy and Marshall's Riley Locklear were offensive line teammates at Spring Valley High in Huntington.
▪ Before the game, Marshall remembered former Herd player and 49ers coach Phil Ratliff with a presentation on the video board. Ratliff died in 2015.
▪ Charlotte defensive lineman Tommy Doctor is the nephew of former Marshall NCAA Division I-AA All-American tight end Sean Doctor.
