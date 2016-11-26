Charlotte 49ers end football season with loss to Texas-San Antonio

Dalton Sturm and Jared Johnson combined for 414 yards passing and three touchdowns and Texas-San Antonio defeated the Charlotte 49ers 33-14 Saturday night to become bowl eligible for the first time in the program’s six-year history.
The loss ended the season for Charlotte, which finished 4-8, 3-5 in Conference USA. The 49ers ended the season on a three-game losing streak.
In his final game for Charlotte, senior Austin Duke had 115 yards receiving on three catches, including a 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hasaan Klugh in the first quarter to tie the score 7-7.
For San Antonio, Sturm connected with Kerry Thomas on a 73-yard score and 13 yards to Brady Jones in the first half with the Roadrunners (6-6, 5-3) leading 17-7 at halftime.
Victor Falcon kicked his second field goal in the third quarter for a 20-7 lead before the 49ers’ Juwan Foggie picked up a mishandled punt snap and scored from 3 yards for Charlotte.
Johnson came on for San Antonio and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, passing 20 yards to Marquez McNair for a score, and Jalen Rhodes capping a 77-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Thomas finished with a school-record 145 yards receiving. Sturm threw for 286 yards and Johnson 128.
