Basketball star Zion Williamson: ‘Wide open’ on recruiting, including ... Wofford?

As with all major recruits, Zion Williamson's college decision is the subject of much speculation.
Williamson, a 16-year-old high school junior who is one of the top basketball prospects in the Class of 2018, has received about three dozen college scholarship offers and said his recruitment remains “wide open.”
Lee Sartor, Williamson's high school coach at Spartanburg Day, said North Carolina coach Roy Williams has committed to seeing Williamson play seven times this academic year (the NCAA maximum) and has already used four of those.
Thanks for stopping by @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/DMDZ5bigYY— Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) September 10, 2016
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski brought his entire staff to Spartanburg to watch Williamson and, Sartor said, told Zion he might play “any position from 1-4 (point guard to power forward)” for Duke.
Thanks for coach K and Duke basketball for coming to visit pic.twitter.com/4PJD39Lp2L— Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) September 23, 2016
Williamson's biological father, Lateef Williamson, is a big Duke fan. But his mother, Sharonda Sampson, said her son long ago moved past picking a school just because someone else likes it.
“Zion doesn't have a favorite and he hasn't made a list,” Sampson said. “He still has a year of high school to go.”
Sartor said of Zion Williamson's recruitment: “I think he has a plan. I think what he wants to do is play this summer, see how things go, and at some point this summer announce his top 5. Then he wants to visit those schools. And I think he wants to make a decision sometime in the fall of this year.”
Williamson's first college scholarship offer came from Wofford when he was in ninth grade, and he said he has not ruled the Terriers out.
Wofford was the first school to offer elite 2018 prospect Zion Williamson. He'll be on the Terriers' campus tonight. https://t.co/23R0cZgnRL— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 11, 2017
Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, Kansas and numerous other schools have also offered a scholarship to Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward .
Kentucky has not offered him a scholarship , but Williamson said the Wildcats are now “strongly recruiting” him and that coach John Calipari has indicated a scholarship offer will be forthcoming.
Williamson said Calipari postponed a recent visit to Spartanburg because of the birthday of Calipari’s father “and I was fine with that.”
Wherever Williamson goes, he said it is possible he will play college basketball for one season before heading to the NBA.
