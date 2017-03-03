NC State coach search: Pitino has confidence in UNCW’s Kevin Keatts

5:13 Tar Heels fall to Virginia in Charlottesville, fewest points scored against Cavaliers since 1945 Pause

1:38 UNC's Berry talks turnovers after loss to Virginia

0:40 Campbell guard Chris Clemons scores 51 in Big South tournament game

2:37 Mark Gottfried discusses loss to Clemson in N.C. State's final regular-season game

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

1:56 LSU running back Leonard Fournette talks about his NFL ambition

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:48 Republic Services

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants