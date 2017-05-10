Davidson names Wake Forest assistant as women’s basketball coach

Wake Forest assistant Gayle Coats Fulks will be Davidson’s next women’s basketball coach, athletics director Jim Murphy announced Wednesday.
“Gayle understands the opportunities and relationships of a high-academic Division I environment,” Murphy said. “She has been recognized by her peers for her commitment to the scholar-athlete experience and her ability to recruit and develop players.
“We welcome Gayle and her husband Ryan to the Davidson community.”
Coats Fulks, 32, will be introduced as the school’s 12th women’s head coach at a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. inside the Harry L. Vance Athletic Center.
“It is a dream come true to be named the next head women’s basketball coach at Davidson,” said Coats Fulks, who spent the past five seasons at Wake Forest. “I will work tirelessly to create a culture of excellence in everything that we do. I cannot wait to get started.”
While a player in college at Fairleigh Dickinson, Coats Fulks was a co-captain and member of the Northeast Conference All-Academic team. She graduated in 2007 with a degree in business management.
Comments