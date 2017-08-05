UNC football unveils new Jumpman uniforms by Michael Jordan’s signature brand

North Carolina debuted its new Jordan Brand uniforms Saturday.
The Jordan Brand also recently debuted the new Charlotte Hornets’ uniform. With the rest of the NBA going to a Nike uniform, the Hornets are the only NBA team to be wearing the Jumpman logo.
As for UNC’s uniform, navy is a major part of the color scheme again.
The Tar Heels will have the jumpman logo on their practice helmets.
UNC's Jumpman helmet pic.twitter.com/3W3E5Xmsqu— Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) August 5, 2017
#UNC & Nike have unveiled the Jordan Brand football uniforms. A full IC gallery to come... pic.twitter.com/etv8vtvoRl— InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) August 5, 2017
Come by today and check out the new Jordan Brand Football gear! https://t.co/tu9Md8Ifco pic.twitter.com/a0oPrS60jr— Johnny T-shirt (@JohnnyTshirt) August 5, 2017
