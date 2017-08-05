Head coach Larry Fedora directs the players as the UNC Tar Heels hold football practice at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on August 2, 2017.
Head coach Larry Fedora directs the players as the UNC Tar Heels hold football practice at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on August 2, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
UNC football unveils new Jumpman uniforms by Michael Jordan’s signature brand

By Langston Wertz Jr.

August 05, 2017 4:29 PM

North Carolina debuted its new Jordan Brand uniforms Saturday.

The Jordan Brand also recently debuted the new Charlotte Hornets’ uniform. With the rest of the NBA going to a Nike uniform, the Hornets are the only NBA team to be wearing the Jumpman logo.

As for UNC’s uniform, navy is a major part of the color scheme again.

The Tar Heels will have the jumpman logo on their practice helmets.

