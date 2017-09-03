The smart money Saturday was on Cam Newton’s brother’s team, a 45-point underdog

0:43 What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh? Pause

1:04 Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State

1:05 What we learned from USC vs. NC State

1:07 Will Muschamp: 'We've got a good football team'

1:30 UNC QB Chazz Surratt on the quarterback battle

10:36 Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina win over NC State

0:29 NC State's JaySam makes a fantastic catch

1:35 Duke's Brittain Brown on the Blue Devils' big win over NCCU

0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. NC State