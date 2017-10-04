Nassir Little, prospect whose family denies ties to basketball scandal, commits to UNC

Nassir Little, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Little, a 6-7, 205-pound small forward, is ranked No. 9 overall, according to 247sports’ Composite rankings. He chose UNC over Arizona, Duke, Miami and Georgia Tech.

“North Carolina was my favorite school growing up,” Little told ESPN.com. “I would watch them whenever I could. My dad is from Greenville N.C., and he always liked the Tar Heels. The program is coming off so much success and I am excited to play with the other recruits Coby White and Rechon Black.”

Little told ESPN.com that he took advice from UNC guard Joel Berry during his visit to UNC. Both played their high school basketball in Florida.

“Joel told me he loves coach Williams because he is genuine,” he said. “He truly cares about the players both on and off the court. That means a lot to me.”

Little’s announcement comes a week after media outlets reported that he appeared to be one of the high school prospects involved in a bribery scheme.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Little appeared to be a player cited in FBI documents as being involved in a scandal that led to the indictment of 10 people connected to college basketball, including his AAU coach, Jonathan Brad Augustine.

Augustine, the coach of Little and the 1 Family AAU program in Orlando, is alleged to be part of a scheme to pay players’ families in exchange for those players going to certain universities sponsored by adidas.

Little was not named in the federal indictment, but the Miami Herald, the Palm Beach Post, SB Nation and other media outlets have reported that Little appears to be the player referred to in the FBI documents who was offered money for his commitment to the University of Miami.

The 1 Family AAU program emphatically denied those allegations in a tweet last week.

“The Little family did not ask for, nor were offered money by any institution or individual,” the tweet read. “They were completely unaware of any of the alleged offenses that may have been mentioned or contained their son’s name. There is not one single player in our program, nor family member of any player, that had any knowledge or discussion about payments being made in regards to making a college decision.”

Little’s father, Harold Little, and mother, April Little, also defended their son on Twitter.

“(Arizona head coach) Sean Miller did not offer Nassir any Money,” Harold Little tweeted. “Please stop promoting that false narrative...please!”

“I hate what people are saying about our baby @2ez_nassie,” April Little tweeted. “It’s not true. YOU tarnished our baby’s name. Unforgivable.”

Little is the first top-10 recruit UNC has landed since Justin Jackson in 2014. He is the third recruit in the 2018 recruiting class to commit to North Carolina.