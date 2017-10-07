Dominant victory could help Gamecocks regain momentum

More Videos 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause 3:33 UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us' 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:32 Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 1:29 Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:21 Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 1:07 Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum. South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum.

