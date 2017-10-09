More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us' 3:18

UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us'

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame 2:40

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina 1:34

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday

Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 1:07

Michael Jordan on connecting to the community

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

  • What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

    Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's win over Arkansas.

Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's win over Arkansas.
Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's win over Arkansas.

College Sports

Five things we learned from South Carolina’s big win over Arkansas

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 09, 2017 8:00 AM

South Carolina put together its most impressive overall game of the season Saturday in a 48-22 win against Arkansas. It was the most points the Gamecocks have scored under coach Will Muschamp and tied for the most scored in an SEC game by a Muschamp-coached team. Here are five things we learned from the game:

Hayden Hurst is heating up

The junior tight end has 297 receiving yards this season, and 148 of those have come in the past two games. He had six catches for 76 yards against Texas A&M two weeks ago and two catches for 72 yards against the Razorbacks. The Gamecocks offense just seems to get rolling when the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder gets the ball. When quarterback Jake Bentley spotted Hurst across the middle early in the second quarter, South Carolina and Arkansas were tied 3-3. Then Hurst went 62 yards for the first touchdown of the game, and South Carolina reeled off 38 unanswered points.

There is offensive balance

South Carolina still is not an offensive juggernaut by any stretch, but the Gamecocks have plenty of places to go with the ball. Six players rushed the ball for South Carolina, and nine players caught passes. The Gamecocks gained 358 yards against the Razorbacks, averaging 5.3 yards per play. That’s less than their average for the season, which is 5.58 yards per play, ranking 10th in the SEC. In short, the offense still has to get a lot better, but there are pieces in place to build around.

Opportunism is mandatory

South Carolina wins games when it makes big breaks for itself. The Gamecocks got kickoff return touchdowns from Deebo Samuel in their first two wins of the season. In the win against Arkansas, it was three defensive touchdowns that powered the victory. At the moment, South Carolina needs to make the extra play to come out with victories. Five nonoffensive touchdowns at the midpoint of the season is a good step in that direction, and they’re the reason the Gamecocks are 4-2 at the moment.

The Gamecocks need rushing touchdowns

South Carolina took a step forward in the rushing game Saturday, gaining 159 yards on the ground, its second-highest output of the season, but the Gamecocks still need to prove they can run the ball into the end zone. South Carolina’s three offensive touchdowns against the Razorbacks were all through the air. For the season, the Gamecocks have four rushing touchdowns, which is next-to-last in the SEC. Only nine teams in the country have fewer rushing scores. If the Gamecocks are going to improve their offensive efficiency, they have to figure out a way to score on the ground.

The schedule isn’t insurmountable

The longer the season goes, the more it becomes clear the SEC East is not closing the gap on the SEC West (or at least on Alabama). In fact, the gap is only getting bigger. The Gamecocks have four conference games remaining, and all are within the division. That’s good news. Three of the four remaining opponents – Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida – have a combined SEC record of 9-8. Georgia (6-0) may be too high a mountain to climb for the Gamecocks on the road this season, but the rest of those games look winnable.

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us' 3:18

UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us'

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame 2:40

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina 1:34

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday

Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 1:07

Michael Jordan on connecting to the community

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

  • Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

    Top 10 photos from Gamecocks football versus Arkansas.

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Top 10 photos from Gamecocks football versus Arkansas.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video