Why 5-star basketball recruit Coby White never reconsidered his commitment to UNC

Coby White said he “kind of knew” North Carolina would not face penalties as the NCAA mulled over whether or not to punish the university for its academic scandal.

White, a five-star combo guard from Greenfield School in Wilson who committed to play basketball at UNC in 2016, said coach Roy Williams and his staff assured him and other recruits that the program would be okay.

“I had a feeling we wouldn’t get anything, and the coaches kept it positive,” White said.

Williams was right. On Friday, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions ruled that it “could not conclude academic violations,” ending a years-long investigation into whether or not UNC’s athletic department steered athletes for 18 years to fake classes.

The NCAA did not issue UNC any sanctions or penalties to UNC.

“Today, it was more like a lifted weight off our chest,” White said.

White, who’s 6-4 and 170 pounds and ranked No. 23 in the Class of 2018, said he never considered de-committing from UNC, even if the school had been given sanctions or penalties.

“Nah, just because of the loyalty and relationship I built with the coaches,” White said. “They came to my dad’s funeral.”

White’s father died in August from cancer.

“Coach Roy was really supportive of the whole situation,” White said. “He talked to me like I was his son. I don’t think I could get that anywhere else.”

White is one of three recruits who has committed to the Tar Heels. Rechon Black, a 6-7, 175-pound four-star point guard from Concord, and Nassir Little, a 6-7, 205-pound, five-star small forward from Florida, have both committed to UNC.

Shortly after the NCAA’s announcement, Little tweeted “They mad huh? #GDTBATH”

Efforts to reach Black and Little Friday were unsuccessful.