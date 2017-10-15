More Videos

College Sports

Muschamp wants late clock question reviewed by SEC

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 08:18 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has asked the SEC to review how Tennessee was able to run one play in three seconds late in Saturday’s game.

The Volunteers snapped the ball with four seconds remaining in the game and threw an incomplete pass but were able to run one more play because one second remained on the clock.

“It’s the last play no matter what,” ESPN analyst Tommy Tuberville said as he offered up ideas on what play the Vols might run with four seconds left.

A pass was tipped by Taylor Stallworth as USC’s defense was on its own 2-yard line, trying to hold off the Vols in a 15-9 win.

“We’ve got a home field timekeeper here,” Tuberville followed when one second remained on the clock.

Radio analyst Tommy Suggs said on 107.5 FM, The Game: “How does that play only take three seconds? That is absolutely ridiculous, I think.”

Play-by-play man Todd Ellis said, “He was standing in the pocket a long time.”

A final Tennessee pass fell incomplete, and the Gamecocks won the game.

“We practice those situations all the time, every practice, every single day. We’re doing two-minute drives and different situations,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “Our defense does a great job in practice so I had full confidence in them. Those last couple plays, I don’t know how that one play only took three seconds, but it was a great job by them to hold them right there.”

South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) is off this week and hosts Vanderbilt on Oct. 28.

Watch the final moments here:

Final Tennessee drive

1-10

at Ut25

TENNESSEE drive start at 01:13.

1-10

at Ut25

Guarantano, J. sacked for loss of 2 yards to the UT23 (Keir Thomas), fumble by Guarantano, J. recovered by UT Guarantano, J. at UT23.

2-12

at Ut23

Guarantano, J. pass complete to Callaway, M. for 16 yards to the UT39, 1ST DOWN UT (Rashad Fenton).

1-10

at Ut39

Guarantano, J. pass complete to Johnson, B. for 39 yards to the SC22, 1ST DOWN UT (JaMarcus King).

The previous play was reviewed and upheld.

1-10

at Sc22

Guarantano, J. pass complete to Callaway, M. for 8 yards to the SC14, out-of-bounds.

2-2

at Sc14

Guarantano, J. pass incomplete to Smith, Jo..

3-2

at Sc14

Guarantano, J. pass complete to Callaway, M. for 9 yards to the SC5, 1ST DOWN UT (D.J. Smith).

1-G

at Sc05

Guarantano, J. pass incomplete to Callaway, M., PENALTY SC pass interference (Rashad Fenton) 3 yards to the SC2, 1ST DOWN UT, NO PLAY.

1-G

at Sc02

Guarantano, J. pass incomplete to Smith, Jo..

2-G

at Sc02

Timeout South Carolina, clock 00:04.

2-G

at Sc02

Guarantano, J. pass incomplete (T. Stallworth).

3-G

at Sc02

Guarantano, J. pass incomplete to Johnson, B..

4-G

at Sc02

End of game, clock 00:00.

