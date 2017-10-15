Muschamp wants late clock question reviewed by SEC

1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots Pause

1:12 The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill?

1:18 Faithful come together for wounded officers

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

1:11 Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

0:51 People of faith gather for York officers

1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton