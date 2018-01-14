North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) starts a fast break during the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) starts a fast break during the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) starts a fast break during the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

College Sports

UNC by the numbers: Which lineups worked best at Notre Dame

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

January 14, 2018 10:28 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Roy Williams started North Carolina’s smaller lineup again.

The Tar Heels won again.

Those are the only similarities between UNC’s 96-66 win over Boston College on Tuesday and its 69-68 win at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wing Cam Johnson started for the second time this season, which puts Theo Pinson at power forward and Luke Maye at center. The “small-ball” lineup has been UNC’s most effective since Johnson’s return from a knee injury on Dec. 20 but its shelf life as a starting group might not be long.

After out-rebounding Boston College 58-23, the Heels were out-rebounded by Notre Dame 45-37 on Saturday.

There are few things — his wife, children, grandchildren — Williams cares more about than rebounding.

The starting lineup (Joel Berry-Kenny Williams-Johnson-Pinson-Maye) was on the floor together for 11 minutes and 21 seconds on Saturday and was out-rebounded 16-7.

“Truthfully, our best five players are going small,” the UNC coach said. “But if we can’t get a dadgum rebound, I don’t care how small we want to go, I’m going to put some guys in there that can get a rebound.”

huddle
The Tar Heels' starting lineup, Joel Berry II (2), Kenny Williams (24), Theo Pinson (1), Luke Maye (32) and Cameron Johnson (13) huddle before the start of their game against Notre Dame.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNC’s best rebounding lineup was with 6-11 freshman Sterling Manley on the floor (with Pinson at the “3” and Maye at the “4.”) That lineup had a 6-3 edge in 4:59 against Notre Dame.

Williams, who does not think in terms of lineups (rather individual substitutions) is still tinkering with his combinations. He used 19 different lineups, and only three combinations more than once.

Williams is practically starting over with his combinations. Berry, Kenny Williams, Pinson, Maye and Garrison Brooks started 14 straight games together. In the past two games, they’ve been on the floor for a grand total of 1:13.

theo remote
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Notre Dame's Martinas Geben (23) during the second half. Pinson scored 13 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Two developments since Williams decided to go small:

1) Manley is starting to emerge as UNC’s best big man off the bench.

He had seven points and four rebounds in 10 minutes against Notre Dame. He was a plus-5 against the Irish.

2) Brandon Robinson is Williams’ go-to choice for defense off the bench.

Robinson didn’t score on Saturday but with Kenny Williams dealing with foul trouble and Johnson struggling, the sophomore wing provided a lift with his defense.

robinson2
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) drives to the basket against Notre Dame's John Mooney (33) during the second half.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Robinson was a plus-9 in eight minutes.

Actually, UNC’s bench was a combined plus-19 in 40 minutes, while the starters were a combined minus-14 in 160 minutes.

The starting lineup, by the way, has been out-scored 38-34 the past two games in 20:35 of court time. In its first five games together, it was a plus-30 (63-33) in 24:16 of court time.

How the small-ball lineup has fared each game:

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now” 6:12

North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now”

Marcus Lattimore through the years 2:05

Marcus Lattimore through the years

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is' 2:26

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is'

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

MLK Day Parade 2018 2:30

MLK Day Parade 2018

She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 2:05

She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

  • North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now”

    UNC coach Roy Williams discusses his frustrations after the Tar Heels narrowly defeated Notre Dame on the road.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now”

UNC coach Roy Williams discusses his frustrations after the Tar Heels narrowly defeated Notre Dame on the road.

Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now” 6:12

North Carolina coach Roy Williams following win over Notre Dame: “My frustration button is at a very high level right now”

Marcus Lattimore through the years 2:05

Marcus Lattimore through the years

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is' 2:26

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is'

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

MLK Day Parade 2018 2:30

MLK Day Parade 2018

She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition 2:05

She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video