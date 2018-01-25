Jadeveon Clowney’s agent trying to get him paid after the best he’s played in NFL

1:09 Zion Williamson's highlight reel Pause

0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

1:42 911 calls reveal moments of panic in prison 'mass casualty incident'

1:35 Lawmakers visit Charlotte, talk about how tax cuts will benefit your employers

5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

1:01 Police looking for suspects in lottery scam

1:48 In Charlotte, dancing with the stars raises money for ballet and charities

2:07 Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast