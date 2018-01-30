How Charlotte 49ers fans got Tar Heels championship sign moved

The North Carolina Tar Heels won last season’s NCAA men’s basketball championship. The Charlotte 49ers would rather not be reminded.
When a sign commemorating the Tar Heels’ title was recently erected on Interstate 85 near Charlotte’s campus, it caught the eye of a few 49ers fans.
@UNC has placed this sign on I85N between the two exits to @unccharlotte, Harris Blvd and Mallard Creek Ch.— The First 49 (@TheFirst49) January 26, 2018
TAKE THIS SIGN DOWN. #DropTheUNC pic.twitter.com/wOv5o7EQH3
The N.C. Department of Transportation has a program allowing signs to be installed on state roadways celebrating national championships, to be paid for by the schools and approved by the NCDOT.
This sign, however, was erected between the Harris Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road exits, right in the shadow of UNC Charlotte.
After some back-and-forth on Twitter from disgruntled 49ers fans, the department of transportation said it would remove the sign and relocate it to I-77 North near the S.C. border.
NINER NATION TWITTER MAFIA UNDEFEATED IN 2018 https://t.co/PV6ScPw1aS— The First 49 (@TheFirst49) January 29, 2018
