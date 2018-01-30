This sign, commemorating last year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship won by the North Carolina Tar Heels, did not sit well with Charlotte 49ers fans.
How Charlotte 49ers fans got Tar Heels championship sign moved

By DAVID SCOTT

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

January 30, 2018 07:21 PM

The North Carolina Tar Heels won last season’s NCAA men’s basketball championship. The Charlotte 49ers would rather not be reminded.

When a sign commemorating the Tar Heels’ title was recently erected on Interstate 85 near Charlotte’s campus, it caught the eye of a few 49ers fans.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has a program allowing signs to be installed on state roadways celebrating national championships, to be paid for by the schools and approved by the NCDOT.

This sign, however, was erected between the Harris Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road exits, right in the shadow of UNC Charlotte.

After some back-and-forth on Twitter from disgruntled 49ers fans, the department of transportation said it would remove the sign and relocate it to I-77 North near the S.C. border.

