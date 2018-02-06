Tune in to ‘The Tonight Show’ to see USC great, Super Bowl champ Alshon Jeffery

The Roots won’t be the only people representing Philadelphia on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night.
That’s because a group of Philadelphia Eagles will be making an appearance on the longtime, popular talk show, fresh off of their win over the New England patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Among the victorious Eagles expected to appear with the former “Saturday Night Live” standout is South Carolina Gamecocks alum Alshon Jeffery.
The former USC star receiver capped off his first season with the Eagles with a touchdown in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over Tom Brady’s Patriots on Sunday.
Never miss a local story.
Other Eagles expected to join the St. Matthews native on “The Tonight Show” include tight end Zach Ertz, receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive lineman Chris Long and cornerback Jalen Mills.
The “Tonight Show” is scheduled to air at 11:34 p.m. on Columbia’s NBC affiliate WIS. Other guests scheduled to appear are actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Grammy Award-winning DJ Diplo.
The house band for “The Tonight Show” are The Roots, a hip-hop band from Philadelphia.
My guys!! See you soon @jimmyfallon! pic.twitter.com/xgPsY1wlzd— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 6, 2018
Another famous athlete with connections to Columbia will be one of Fallon’s guests on Wednesday night.
Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show.” Tebow played left field for the Columbia Fireflies for the first half of the South Atlantic League baseball team’s season in 2017.
Comments