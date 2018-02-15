Shake your head if like Alshon Jeffery’s latest honor for winning the Super Bowl

To the victors go the spoils. When you win the Super Bowl, there are a lot of spoils.
That’s what Alshon Jeffery and his fans are finding out.
The South Carolina Gamecocks product was a major reason why the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Jeffery scored a spectacular touchdown in the Super Bowl, and had two TDs in the NFC championship game, when the Eagles routed the Minnesota Vikings.
Since winning the NFL’s biggest game, Jeffery appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” along with some of his Eagles teammates.
The following day, the St. Matthews native was singled out for an honor from the S.C. State House. A resolution was sponsored to recognize Jeffery for the Super Bowl win.
The latest honor for Jeffery is something his fans can cherish. He is one of the Eagles whose likeness will be turned into a limited edition Super Bowl LII champion bobblehead doll.
The 8-inch bobblehead features Jeffery with a replica Super Bowl ring standing on a base in the shape of the Super Bowl LII champions logo.
“Bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans to commemorate a Super Bowl championship,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The championship bobbleheads are $35 each and are currently available for pre-order. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in June.
Jeffery was drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent five years with the Bears before signing a one-year deal with Eagles in 2017, but he signed a four-year, $52 million extension during the season.
The former Calhoun County High School star overcame a slow start in his first season with Philadelphia to finish with 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns.
For his NFL career, Jeffery has 361 catches for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns.
At South Carolina, Jeffery was twice named All-SEC and an All-American in 2010, when he hauled in 88 catches for 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns. In three seasons as the Gamecocks’ top receiver, Jeffery amassed 183 receptions, 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns.
