The Johnson C. Smith men’s basketball team closes out its pregame warmups before Saturday’s game. Shaw rallied to beat J.C. Smith, 78-75, at Brayboy Gymnasium in the teams’ CIAA regular season finales.
College Sports

CIAA releases its 2018 basketball brackets. Here’s when your favorite teams tip off.

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

February 25, 2018 07:59 AM

While the social events and reunion atmosphere are a huge draw for the annual CIAA basketball tournament in Charlotte, its primary purpose is, of course, crowning men’s and women’s basketball champions to send to the NCAA Division II championship tournament.

The CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) released its 2018 women’s and men’s basketball championship brackets on Saturday night for the tournaments in Charlotte this week.

Both tournaments have games set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Bojangles’ Coliseum before moving to uptown’s Spectrum Center Thursday.

The women’s championship tips off Saturday at 1 p.m., with the men’s title finale at 7:00 p.m.

MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Tuesday: Lincoln (Pennsylvania) vs. Fayetteville State, 6:40 p.m.; Saint Augustine’s vs. Chowan, 8:50 p.m.

Wednesday: Livingstone vs. Elizabeth City State, 10 a.m.; Virginia Union vs. Winston-Salem State, 12:10 p.m.; Virginia State vs. Saint Augustine’s - Chowan winner, 6:40 p.m.; Johnson C. Smith vs. Lincoln - Fayetteville State winner, 8:50 p.m.

Thursday: Shaw vs. Virginia Union - Winston-Salem State winner, 7 p.m.; Bowie State vs. Livingstone - Elizabeth City State winner, 9 p.m.

Friday: Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday: Championship at 7 p.m.

MensBracket
The 2018 CIAA men’s basketball tournament bracket was released Saturday night.
CIAA

WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

Tuesday: Bowie State vs. Shaw, 10 a.m.; Lincoln (Pennsylvania) vs. Livingstone, 12:10 p.m.; Saint Augustine’s vs. Chowan, 2:20 p.m.; Winston - Salem State vs. Elizabeth City State, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Virginia Union vs. Saint Augustine’s - Chowan winner, 2:20 p.m.; Fayetteville State vs. Bowie State - Shaw winner, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Johnson C. Smith vs. Lincoln - Livingstone winner, 3 p.m.; Virginia State vs. Winston - Salem State - Elizabeth City State winner.

Friday: Semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Saturday: Championship at 1 p.m.

WomensBracket
The 2018 CIAA women’s basketball tournament bracket was released Saturday night.
CIAA

