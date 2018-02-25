CIAA releases its 2018 basketball brackets. Here’s when your favorite teams tip off.

While the social events and reunion atmosphere are a huge draw for the annual CIAA basketball tournament in Charlotte, its primary purpose is, of course, crowning men’s and women’s basketball champions to send to the NCAA Division II championship tournament.
The CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) released its 2018 women’s and men’s basketball championship brackets on Saturday night for the tournaments in Charlotte this week.
Both tournaments have games set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Bojangles’ Coliseum before moving to uptown’s Spectrum Center Thursday.
The women’s championship tips off Saturday at 1 p.m., with the men’s title finale at 7:00 p.m.
MEN’S TOURNAMENT
Tuesday: Lincoln (Pennsylvania) vs. Fayetteville State, 6:40 p.m.; Saint Augustine’s vs. Chowan, 8:50 p.m.
Wednesday: Livingstone vs. Elizabeth City State, 10 a.m.; Virginia Union vs. Winston-Salem State, 12:10 p.m.; Virginia State vs. Saint Augustine’s - Chowan winner, 6:40 p.m.; Johnson C. Smith vs. Lincoln - Fayetteville State winner, 8:50 p.m.
Thursday: Shaw vs. Virginia Union - Winston-Salem State winner, 7 p.m.; Bowie State vs. Livingstone - Elizabeth City State winner, 9 p.m.
Friday: Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday: Championship at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
Tuesday: Bowie State vs. Shaw, 10 a.m.; Lincoln (Pennsylvania) vs. Livingstone, 12:10 p.m.; Saint Augustine’s vs. Chowan, 2:20 p.m.; Winston - Salem State vs. Elizabeth City State, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Virginia Union vs. Saint Augustine’s - Chowan winner, 2:20 p.m.; Fayetteville State vs. Bowie State - Shaw winner, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday: Johnson C. Smith vs. Lincoln - Livingstone winner, 3 p.m.; Virginia State vs. Winston - Salem State - Elizabeth City State winner.
Friday: Semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Saturday: Championship at 1 p.m.
