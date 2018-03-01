More Videos

College Sports

‘People need to get a helluva lot better things to do’: Roy Williams on sweater comments

By Abbie Bennett And Luke DeCock

abennett@newsobserver.com

ldecock@newsobserver.com

March 01, 2018 02:42 PM

Roy Williams is a member of a select pantheon of college basketball coaches known for interesting fashion choices.

On Thursday, the Hall of Fame coach decided that the best time to wear a striped sweater was his press conference for the upcoming Duke-UNC game on Saturday.

When asked about the quarter-zip sweater in stripes of what appeared to be something resembling Carolina Blue, pink, white, gray and a darker shade of blue, UNC’s head coach said “People need to get a helluva lot better things to do.”

“I like sweaters, I really do,” he said. “None of you suckers got on a tie.”

“I like playing golf, I like sweaters when it’s cool,” he said. “My back bothered me for several years so I wore more sweaters just to warm up my back. It’s comfortable. I like being warm. I don’t mind colors. Some guys get on me about all the pink I wear.”

Williams said he got the striped sweater in late summer and has worn it a few times. He said he has another one like it, too.

The sweater is a Peter Millarcrown fleece coach quarter-zip sweater” in “Atlas Blue.” The sweater is 62 percent cashmere and 38 percent linen, accoridng to the website, and runs $295. UNC spokesman Steve Kirschner amd Peter Millar spokeswoman Becca Pink confirmed the sweater’s brand on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2018-03-01 at 3.44.26 PM (1)

When asked more questions about his sweater, Williams said his press conferences have gone down hill this year.

UNC faces Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Luke DeCock contributed to this report.

