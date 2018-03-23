Can Charlotte 49ers QB Hasaan Klugh hang on to his job?

If Hasaan Klugh is uncomfortable about having to compete for the Charlotte 49ers’ starting quarterback job he owned in 2017, he’s not showing it.
“We compete each and every day, and there’s nobody else I’d rather compete than against those guys in our (quarterbacks) room,” Klugh said this week. “We’re pushing each other and that’s a great thing.”
Klugh is listed as the returning starter for the 49ers, but that’s not a certainty. 49ers coach Brad Lambert has said the quarterback position is wide open, an understandable thought after Charlotte went 1-11 last season.
Klugh started all 11 games, accounting for 19 of Charlotte’s 23 offensive touchdowns (10 passing, nine rushing). He threw for 1,529 yards and was the 49ers’ second-leading rusher (532). His 187.4 yards per game in total offense ranked 10th in Conference USA.
But Klugh also had issues passing, throwing more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (10). His 47.7 completion percentage tied for last in the league and his 96.2 efficiency rating was 12th.
But probably the biggest number working against Klugh is the “1,” in the win column.
Last season’s record is why Lambert nearly overhauled his entire staff, bringing in four new assistants, including offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, who came from Football Championship Series power Youngstown State. Montgomery is bringing a pro-style offense to Charlotte, one that might not necessarily fit Klugh’s dual-threat skills. Charlotte’s quarterback – whomever that is – will likely be under center more than Klugh was last season, when he frequently operated out of the shotgun to better take advantage of his running skills.
“There’s going to be more of a mix between being under center and shotgun,” said Klugh, a Central Cabarrus High graduate who started his college career at N.C. A&T. “It’s going to make people have to prepare for us even more. And I’ve really enjoyed it, getting into a new playbook and learning even more.”
If Montgomery decides he’ll need a more accurate passer – or perhaps one he can develop for the future - he will have five other quarterbacks from which to choose. The most experienced is senior Brooks Barden, who has six career starts (one since his freshman season). The rest are young – redshirt freshmen Chris Reynolds and Mic Roof and sophomore Joe Thompson.
The wild card in the equation might be freshman Brady Pope, who threw for more than 10,000 yards and completed 64.1 percent of his passes during his career at South Iredell High. Known for his playmaking ability in high school, Pope won’t join the 49ers until this summer.
Lambert said a starter won’t be named any time soon. The first time the five quarterbacks on the roster now will have to test themselves in Montgomery’s new system will come Saturday, when the team scrimmages for the first time during spring practice.
“It’s hard to gauge when there hasn’t been any live competition,” Lambert said. “We’ll have that Saturday. When you know you’re not getting hit, it’s easier to play quarterback. So we’ll see what happens that first time.”
Charlotte 49ers quarterback candidates:
Brooks Barden (6-3, 212, senior): Has had his chances to land starting job throughout his career … Threw for 119 yards in four appearances in 2017.
Hasaan Klugh (6-1, 192, senior): Charlotte’s starter for most of the past two seasons … Has thrown for 1,000-plus yards both seasons and accounted for 19 (nine rushing, 10 passing) of Charlotte’s 23 offensive touchdowns in 2017 … Completed only 47.7 percent of his passes last season, when he was also 49ers’ second-leading rusher 532 yards).
Brady Pope (6-3, 182, freshman): Won’t join the team until this summer … Well-regarded prospect from South Iredell High whose 10,624 career passing yards and 112 touchdown passes rank in the top 10 in N.C. prep history.
Chris Reynolds (5-11, 195, redshirt freshman): Sat out the 2017 season after throwing for 5,635 yards and 58 touchdowns during his career at Davie County High.
Mic Roof (6-3, 190 redshirt freshman): Described by 49ers as a pro-style quarterback … Son of former Duke coach Ted Roof.
Joe Thompson (6-1, 197, sophomore): Got in one game last season, throwing one incomplete pass and was sacked twice.
