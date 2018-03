Despite North Carolina falling to Virginia in the ACC championship game, three Tar Heels were chosen to the All-ACC Tournament Team.

Senior Theo Pinson and junior Luke Maye were chosen to the first team along with Virginia's Kyle Guy and Devon Hall and Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III.

North Carolina's Theo Pinson talks about the Tar Heels loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018.

UNC senior Joel Berry was named to the second team along with Virginia's Ty Jerome, Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson and Boston College's Ty Bowman.