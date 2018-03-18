What did Stephen Curry give UMBC players before NCAA game vs. Kansas State?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sent some gifts to the upstart Maryland-Baltimore County college basketball team prior to the Retrievers' NCAA tournament game against Kansas State on Sunday.
Curry, who represents and wears Under Armour products, sent UMBC some "unreleased" shoes and "swag," according to a UMBC tweet showing the players opening the gear. UMBC also wears Under Armour products.
The Retrievers were the first No. 16 seeded team to beat a No. 1 seed when they defeated Virginia on Friday night in Charlotte. No. 16 seeds were 0-135 against top seeds prior to Friday's game.
The Curry 5 shoes, though deemed unreleased, had a limited release on March 14.
