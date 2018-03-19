Duke to play Syracuse in the late night game on Friday in the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16

No. 2 seed Duke and No. 11 seed Syracuse will play the late game on Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
The game will be played on CBS after the conclusion of No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 5 seed Clemson, which will tip off at 7:07 p.m. on Friday. Tip time for the late game is expected to be approximately 9:37 p.m. in Omaha, Neb.
To get to this point, Duke beat No. 15 Iona 89-67, then No. 7 Rhode Island 87-62. Syracuse beat fellow No. 11 seed Arizona State 60-56, No. 6 seed TCU 57-52, and upset No. 3 seed Michigan State on Sunday 55-53.
Duke (28-7) and Syracuse (23-13) met last month, on Feb. 24, at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won that game 60-44. It also marked the return of Marvin Bagley III, who had missed the previous four games with a knee sprain. That night, Bagley scored 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.
