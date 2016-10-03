Lake Norman Charter’s Maria Howlett wins 3A race at Wendy’s Invitational Saturday.

Lake Norman Charter junior Mariah Howlett won the Wendy’s Invitational girls 3A race at McAlpine Park.
Howlett ran a time of 18 minutes, 21 seconds to easily win over second-place Sarah LaTour of Cuthbertson (19:01.02) and Weddington’s Sarah Bechtel (19:01.22).
▪ In the boys 3A race, Abingdon High School’s Karl Thiessen won in 15:37, well ahead of Brevard’s Noah Graham (16:10) and Haven Honeycutt of Asheville (16:15). Oak Ridge’s Jacob Etheridge won the boys’ open race (15:55), ahead of Hilton Head’s Sam Gilman (16:05). In the boys invitational race, Mount Tabor’s Cameron Ponder won in 15:40. Winston-Salem Reynolds Todd Holbrook was second (15:41).
▪ Lexington Catholic’s Michaela Reinhart won the girls invitational race (17:57). Cardinal Gibbons Katharine Priu was second (18:18). And Wilmington Laney’s Natalie Tyner won the girls open race in 18:16. Eastside’s Olivia Henn (19:10) was second and Providence’s Lindsey Lanier (19:25) was third.
