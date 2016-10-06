Butler overwhelms previously unbeaten Myers Park

Butler dominated its Southwestern 4A showdown with Myers Park from start to finish Thursday night, crushing the previously unbeaten Mustangs 53-0.
The Bulldogs scored on the game’s eighth play and the final play, and their defense shut down Myers Park, limiting the Mustangs to eight first downs and 130 yards offense.
Meanwhile, Butler piled up 561 yards and scored on nine of its 10 possessions.
The victory enabled the Bulldogs to take sole possession of first place in the conference, with a 3-0 record. Porter Ridge (2-0) is the only other team unbeaten in league play. For Myers Park, it was its first loss in seven games – the Mustangs’ best start in nearly 40 years.
Myers Park’s problems started early Thursday night. On the Mustangs’ first series, a Jack Davidson pass was picked off by Butler’s Anthony McGill at the Myers Park 16. The Mustangs’ defense held, though, and the Bulldogs settled for a David Schaar field goal.
Butler forced a punt on Myers Park’s next series, and the Bulldogs responded with a 51-yard touchdown drive capped by Nijere Peoples’ 1-yard run. Davis Cheek fired a 35-yard scoring pass to Dirk Cureton on the second play of the second quarter for a 17-0 lead.
The Bulldogs scored on their next possession, driving 73 yards, including a fourth-down conversion on a Cheek-to-Kusegi Cureton pass. Those two players combined for a 10-yard touchdown moments later.
Butler’s final first-half score came 36 seconds before halftime, on a short run by Peoples. Cheek completed two long passes to Kusegi Cureton on that drive.
The second half was more of the same. Butler scored on its third play after intermission, on a 70-yard Cheek-to-Dirk Cureton pass. The Bulldogs added two more touchdowns and a field goal after that.
On the game’s final play, T.J. Cusick turned a dive play into the middle of the line into an 80-yard touchdown run.
Records: Butler is 3-0 in the Southwestern 4A, 7-1 overall; Myers Park is 2-1 and 6-1.
Worth mentioning: The game was televised statewide by Time-Warner Cable. … Peoples, who ran for 293 yards last week, carried 30 times for 178 yards Thursday night. … Cheek completed 12 of 20 passes for 224 yards. … The Mustangs’ first-half problems weren’t helped by seven dropped passes by receivers. … Myers Park punter Tyler Dameron had a big first half, with punts of 47 and 52 yards – both without returns. … Butler’s Dirk Cureton somersaulted into the end zone on his 70-yard touchdown catch and was whistled for a penalty; he did not return to the game.
What’s Next: Both teams are home against Southwestern 4A foes next Friday – Butler against Rocky River, and Myers Park against Porter Ridge.
Mallard Creek 21 14 0 7 – 42
Hough 0 7 0 14 – 21
First Quarter
MC—Ryan Jones 45 pass from Chauncey Caldwell (Josh Silverstein kick), 9:11.
MC—Darnell Walker 3 run (Silverstein kick), 6:15.
MC—Walker 23 run (Silverstein kick), 1:36.
Second Quarter
MC—Walker 44 run (Silverstein kick), 9:10.
MC—Jones 31 pass from Caldwell (Silverstein kick), 1:13.
H—Jamond Hill 13 pass from Jackson Gibbs (Zach Stearns kick), 0.0.
Fourth Quarter
H—Cameron Evans 4 pass from Gibbs (Stearns kick), 10:11.
H—Tyus Fields 22 run (Stearns kick), 2:00.
Comments