Dyami Brown, Richard Latimer combine for 5 TDs in West Mecklenburg victory against South Mecklenburg

Dyami Brown and Richard Latimer make a dynamic duo.
West Mecklenburg’s running back and quarterback combined for five touchdowns in the Hawks’ 35-18 SoMeck 4A win against South Mecklenburg on Thursday.
Together, Brown (259 total offense) and Latimer (210 yards) produced explosive plays to put West Mecklenburg out front and keep it there.
“I tried to have a big night,” said Latimer, who completed 9-of-18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in addition to running for another. “I tried to attack the whole time and that’s what we did. We made big plays all across the field.”
The Hawks got plenty of offense, rolling up 438 yards, and the defense limited the damage from a couple of special teams breakdowns that gave South Mecklenburg the ball in West Meck territory. Travis Prince led the Sabres with 23 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown.
West Mecklenburg dominated the first half, with the offense dictating the pace with 184 yards, 133 on the ground. Brown, who ran for 152 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught six passes for 107 yards and another score, led the rushing attack with 67 yards on seven carries before halftime.
Latimer ran for 25 yards during that span, including 14 for the game’s first touchdown. His 15-yard strike to Tyler Barnes 30 seconds before the break gave the Hawks a 14-0 lead at intermission.
Records: West Mecklenburg improved to 6-1, 3-0. South Mecklenburg is 4-3, 2-1.
Worth mentioning: South Mecklenburg ran for 208 yards on 44 attempts. ...West Mecklenburg defensive back Julian Jones had two interceptions.
What’s next: West Mecklenburg will head to Olympic for a league game. South Mecklenburg will visit Charlotte Catholic.
West Mecklenburg 7 7 7 14-35
South Mecklenburg 0 0 10 8-18
WM–Richard Latimer 14 run (Juan Cota kick)
WM–Tyler Barnes 15 pass from Latimer (Cota kick)
WM–Dyami Brown 38 run (Cota kick)
SM–Travis Prince 65 run (Jonathan Doerer kick)
SM–Doerer 32 field goal
WM–Brown 80 pass from Latimer (Cota kick)
SM–DeAngelo Blair-Young 1 run (Blair-Young run)
WM–Khafre Brown 16 pass from Latimer (Cota kick
Comments