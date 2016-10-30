NCHSAA cross-country regional roundup: Providence, Lake Norman Charter, Weddington double up

Lake Norman Charter’s boys and girls cross-country teams won 2A Western Regional championships Saturday.
The Lake Norman Charter girls and boys earned their eighth straight trips to the NCHSAA state meet.
Lake Norman Charter’s boys had 68 points, well ahead of Lincolnton (92) and East Burke (114). Lincolnton’s Brandon Sherrill finished fifth and was the highest-placing Observer-area finisher.
In the girls meet, Lake Norman Charter’s Mariah Howlett won the race ahead of teammate Izzy Evely. Lake Norman Charter’s girls totaled 57 points, four better than Brevard.
▪ Mooresville’s Zachary Mercer won the N.C. 4A West boys meet in a time of 16:02, well ahead of AL Brown’s Brandon Hernandez (16:11). Providence won the boys team title with 76 points, well ahead of Myers Park (105) and Mooresville (126).
In the girls meet, Skyland Roberson’s Elise Wright (19:04) was first, ahead of Myers Park’s Kate Eiselt (19:15). Providence (49 points) won the team title in dominant fashion. Hough (103) was second, followed by Myers Park (105).
▪ The Central Academy boys cross-country team won its fourth straight N.C. 2A Midwest Regional.
▪ Community School of Davidson’s boys won the N.C. 1A Western regional. Thomas Jefferson’s Hayden Alexander ran a time of 17:07.62 to win the individual race. Community School of Davidson’s Jake Baugher (17:09.81) was second.
Lincoln Charter’s Michaela Gammon won the girls title (19:58.19), ahead of Pine Lake Prep’s Lauren Rattenbury (20:31.41). Lincoln Charter won the team title.
▪ South Iredell’s Gavin Mouat won the 3A Midwest boys race in 16:14, edging Weddington’s Kyle Hinson (16:18). Weddington won the team title over North Lincoln and Cuthbertson.
In the girls meet, Weddington won the team title over Union County rivals Cuthbertson and Marvin Ridge. Cuthbertson’s Sarah LaTour won the event.
Comments