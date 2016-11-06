Union County players to watch

Boys
Hughston Finklea, Sun Valley, 6-4, Sr., G: Athletic wing averaged 14 points last season.
Dillon Harrison, Union Academy, 6-5, Jr., G: Sweet-shooting guard averaged 20 points, nine rebounds last season.
Cam Jones, Marvin Ridge, 6-3, Sr., F: Averaged 14 points last season for 16-11 team.
Hunter Tyson, Piedmont, 6-7, Jr., F: Division I recruit averaged nearly 20 points, eight rebounds last season.
Nas Tyson, Forest Hills, 6-1, So., G: Averaged 12 points, seven rebounds as a freshman for Rocky River Conference champions.
Ryan Schwieger, Weddington, 6-7, Sr, G: Big point guard who committed to Princeton led Warriors to 21-6 record last season.
Girls
Lauren Boyd, Union Academy, 5-9, Jr., F: One of three returning starters, she averaged 12 points, 15 rebounds last season.
Ti’Onna Foster, Piedmont, 5-5, Sr, G: Averaged 10 points last season for 22-6 team that returns all five starters.
Sarah Moll, Cuthbertson, 5-6, Sr., G: All-conference star averaged 11 points last season
Baylee Morton, Parkwood, 5-10, Sr., F: Helped lead Parkwood to co-Rocky River title last season, when she averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds.
Remi Roberts, Weddington, 6-1, Sr., F: Strong inside presence back to lead team that has won 32 straight conference games.
Tanaja Stevenson, Monroe, 5-5, Sr., G: Averaged 15.4 points for 19-6 team that will be a Rocky River league favorite.
