Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Countdown: Rock Hill Bearcats

ROCK HILL BEARCATS
Head Coach: Kennan Orr (6th season)
Coaching Career Record: 76-51
2015-16 Record: 26-3 (12-0 Region III 4A)
Returning Starters: RiKoya Anderson, Jr., F (5-9); Jasona "Tee" Ballard, Jr., F (5-10); Whitney Malone, Sr., G (5-6).
Key Newcomers: MaKenna Thompson, Jr., G (5-6) (Northwestern transfer); Breya Busby, 8th-grader, G (5-6) (Westminster Catawba transfer); Jalen Armstrong, So., G (5-6).
Outlook: Rock Hill spent three weeks as the No. 1 team in the state last season, and was one win away from playing for a state title, falling to Spring Valley in the AAAA Upper State championship game. This year, the Bearcats will look to be even better, as they return plenty of experience, led by Region III (4A) player of the RiKoya Anderson (14 ppg, 8 rpg) and Tee Ballard (8 ppg, 8 rpg). Add in transfers, MaKenna Thompson (Northwestern) and Breya Busby (Westminster Catawba) and Rock Hill has the all pieces to be a serious state championship contender.
--JAY EDWARDS
