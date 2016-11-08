Sweet 16 girls basketball countdown: Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls

HICKORY RIDGE RAGIN’ BULLS
Head Coach: Tolonda Simmons (5th year as Hickory Ridge girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 62-40
2015-16 Record: 24-5 (16-2 in the South Piedmont conference).
Returning Starters: Gabby Smith, Jr., F (5-10); Sydney Miller, Sr., F (6-0); Jiera Shears, Jr., PG (5-6).
Other Key Returnee: Nia Daniel, So., G/F.
Key Newcomers: Alyssa Wagner, Jr., SG (5-8); Ta’Naeschia Dorsey, Sr., PG (5-6).
Outlook: Hickory Ridge has gotten better each of the last three years with their win total going from 15 to 19 to 24 a year ago. With three starters back, led by two-time, all-SPC junior forward, Gabby Smith (13 ppg, 11 rpg), the Ragin’ Bulls believe they can be even better. Sophomore, Nia Daniel, could also provide a spark after missing half of last season with a concussion. With a heartbreaking 59-58 loss to Ashbrook third round playoff loss fresh on their minds, Hickory Ridge won’t need any extra motivation to contend for a SPC title and go deep into the 3A state playoffs.
