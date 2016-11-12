HS Basketball Roundup: Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian win Winston-Salem tip-off tournament

Carmel Christian blew past host Calvary Baptist 88-65 Saturday to win the Calvary Baptist Tip-Off tournament.
The Cougars got 22 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds from sophomore forward Donovan Gregory and 17 points, eight assists from senior guard Shawn Morrison. Sophomore guard Marten Maide had 13 points Saturday. In a 61-58 win over Carolina Day Friday, Maide had 18 points and the game-winning 3-point shot with four seconds left. Gregory had 25 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s win.
Carmel is now 2-0 under first-year coach Byron Dinkins, who took over the program after winning three N.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state titles at Northside Christian.
No. 4 Providence Day 65, Wilson Greenfield 57: In a matchup of the state’s top two point guards in the class of 2018, Providence Day’s Devon Dotson had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. White, a UNC recruit, had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Providence Day’s Trey Wertz, playing on a sprained ankle, had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshmen Luke Stankavage (13 points) and John Miralia (9 points, 8 rebounds) had strong games for the Chargers (2-0), who played without starting center Jacolbe Cowan (shoulder). Providence Day hosts USA Today national No. 20 High Point Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Oak Hill (VA) 84, No. 1 Cannon 55: Cannon School, ranked No. 1 in the Observer’s preseason poll, got down 22-8 after the first quarter and 45-20 at halftime against the unbeaten reigning DICKS’ National champs. Oak Hill won its 44th straight game behind 20 points from Devontae Shuler, 18 from Prince Toyambi and 16 from Matt Coleman. Cannon got 21 points from national top 30 recruit Jairus Hamilton and 16 from Hough transfer Qon Murphy.
Greensboro Day 66, York Prep (SC) 57: At the Phenom National tournament, the host Bengals led 47-35 after three quarters and held on in the fourth. Temple recruit JP Moorman had 20 for Greensboro Day, Will Dillard had 15 and John Newman had 14. York Prep got 17 from Jaron Williams.
Asheville Christian girls 61, Carmel Christian 54: Asheville used a 21-9 run in the second quarter to gain an advantage it would not give up in the championship of the Calvary Baptist Tip-Off tournament in Winston-Salem. Carrie Barnett (22 points, six rebounds, four steals) and Chloe Williams (12 points, five rebounds, four steals) led Carmel.
22 Feet (SC) Academy 54, Charlotte Christian 49: In a showcase game that didn’t count against either team’s record, 22 Feet got 17 points from Max Hoekstra and 14 from Mamandu Daidirra in a close win. Charlotte Christian’s B.J. Mack, a sophomore Virginia Tech recruit, had 17 to lead the Knights.
Comments