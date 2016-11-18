Fourth annual Hoodies House Tournament to bring bevy of Division I recruits to Charlotte in December

The fourth annual Hoodies House National Hoops Classic returns to Providence Day School Dec. 28-30 and will feature more than 25 Division I college recruits.
Providence Day won the 2015 event, becoming the first Charlotte team to win the national tournament. A four-team local/regional tournament is also held in addition to the eight-team national field. In the national boys field are the defending champion Chargers, who have been ranked in several top 50 national polls this season, and DeMatha (MD) which is ranked No. 14 by USA Today nationally.
MaxPreps has listed the Hoodies House as one of the nation’s best showcase high school tournaments for 2016. Formerly known as the Bojangles’ Shootout, the tournament has been in Charlotte since 2000. In 2010, USA Today named it the nation’s best post-Christmas high school tournament.
Past participants include Stephen Curry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell, Tristan Thompson and Seth Curry, among others.
The tournament will also feature a dunk contest, hosted by WPEG-FM personality Larry “No Limit” Mims.
Hoodies House Of Hope National High School Hoops Classic
Dates: Dec. 28-30 at Providence Day School
Schedule
Game #1 11:00am Concord (NC) HS vs. Charlotte Country Day (NC) School
Game #2 12:45pm Charlotte Catholic (NC) HS vs. York Preparatory (SC) Academy
Game #3 2:30pm Sunrise Christian (KS) Academy vs. Carmel Christian (NC) Academy
Game #4 4:15pm Northwood Temple (NC) Academy vs. St. Mary's Ryken (MD) HS
Game #5 6:00pm DeMatha Catholic (MD) HS vs. Seffner Christian (FL) Academy
Game #6 7:45pm Providence Day (NC) School vs. Lee (AL) HS
Tickets: $12 adult, $10 youth/student daily; three-day tournament pass $30 adult or $25 for youth/student. Tickets will be available at the gate
National Boys Teams: Carmel Christian; DeMatha (MD), Lee (AL), Sunrise Christian (KS), Seffner Christian (FL), St. Mary’s Ryken (MD), Fayetteville Northwood Temple, Providence Day
Local/Regional boys teams: Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Catholic, York Prep
Committed players: Josh Carlton (UConn), DJ Harvey (Notre Dame), Ryan Allen (Delaware), DeMatha; Isiah Jasey (Texas A&M), Sunrise Christian; Chris Green (Wheeling Jesuit), St. Mary’s Ryken; Derek Webster (The Citadel), Seffner Christian; Michael Hueitt (Old Dominion), Northwood Temple.
