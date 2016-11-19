High School Basketball Roundup: Greensboro Day tops No. 1 Cannon School

Elevator
↑Sam Okaura, North Raleigh Christian: He had 43 points against Observer Sweet 16 No.1 Cannon Friday. Saturday he had a game-high 27 against SouthLake Christian.
↑Grace Gach, Charlotte Country Day girls: 17 points, 18 rebounds, one block against Charlotte Catholic Saturday.
↑KC Hankton, United Faith: 6-8 forward had himself a good Saturday: 27 points, 14 rebounds in a win over York Prep and picked up an offer from the Charlotte 49ers
↑Jacoby Davis, West Charlotte: New Lions boys basketball coach got his first win Saturday, leading the Lions to a 74-53 win over West Mecklenburg.
Saturday’s Top Performers
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day girls: 21 points, 21 rebounds, five blocks in a 62-35 loss to Raleigh Ravenscroft.
Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day girls: 23 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, three blocks in 65-24 win over Fayetteville Academy.
Trey Kloiber, Charlotte Catholic: 25 points, eight rebounds in a 60-50 win over Charlotte Country Day.
Madison Monroe, SouthLake Christian: team-high 20 points in 51-36 win over North Raleigh Christian.
Parker Tompkins, Davidson Day girls: 32 points, 18 rebounds in 65-24 win over Fayetteville Academy.
Saturday’s Roundup
Greensboro Day 83, No. 1 Cannon School 52: Greensboro Day jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead in the championship game of the Cannon Classic. The nationally ranked Bengals then cruised to the win against Cannon, the No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Cannon fell to 2-2.
▪ Greensboro Day’s girls beat North Raleigh Christian 45-43 to win the Cannon Classic Saturday. Greensboro Day is 3-0.
Charlotte Catholic 60, Charlotte Country Day 50: Catholic, the reigning N.C. 4A state champions in public school, held Country Day to five points in the first quarter and built a 14-point lead going into the fourth. Riley Berger had 11 for the Cougars. Sophomores Alex Tabor (13 points) and DeAngelo Epps (11) led Country Day (0-3).
SouthLake Christian 51, North Raleigh Christian 36: Madison Monroe had a team-high 20 points to lead SouthLake to an easy win in the third-place game at the Cannon Classic. Deon Haughton and Hunter Smith had eight apiece for SouthLake.
Charlotte Catholic 61, Country Day 35: Lorelei Roper had 19 points and Claire Kloiber 12 in an easy win. Catholic (1-0) got up 20-4 in its season opener after the first quarter. Grace Gach (17) and Kennedy Grier (11) led the Bucs (0-2).
United Faith 76, York Prep 72: Brett Swilling had 21 points, four assists and Jalen Knight had 14 points and six assists in the Falcons’ win. York Prep got 21 points from Jaron Williams and 18 from D.J. Burns.
