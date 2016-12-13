High School Sports

December 13, 2016 11:25 PM

Tuesday’s boys basketball roundup: Hopewell, Mark Sherrill, shock No. 1 North Meck

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Elevator

Jonathan Murphy, Ardrey Kell: Career-high nine points in a 59-51 win over Harding. North Florida recruit Wes Morgan led the Knights with 15. David Kasanganay had 14.

Frances Sio, Cox Mill: Hit buzzer-beating game-tying shot for force overtime with Concord Robinson Tuesday. Robinson, No. 9 in the Sweet 16, beat No. 12 Cox Mill 74-71 in OT in front of UNC coach Roy Williams, on hand to see Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore, who had a game-high 29 points.

Tuesday’s BIG 5 performances

Lavar Batts Jr., Concord Robinson: 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists in win over Cox Mill.

Stephen Ekoda, Concord First Assembly: 23 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals in a 84-39 win over Christ The King. Amiri Waddell added 17 points, 12 rebounds.

Eric Evans, Grace Academy: 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in a 72-67 win over Arborbrook Christian. Jaylen Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Micah Shultz had a game-high 30 for Arborbrook.

Cam Hamilton, Vance: 38 points, on 16-of-25 shooting, plus four assists, five rebounds and seven steals in a 86-74 win over West Charlotte. Vance is No. 6 in the Sweet 16. West Charlotte is No. 15.

Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals in a 62-45 win over Bessemer City (5-2, 3-1). CDS improved to 5-2, 4-0 in league play and Knox had his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Tuesday’s Roundup

Hopewell 42, No. 1 North Meck 39: Hopewell (7-3, 1-2 MECKA) ended a two-game win streak with the biggest upset of the season. Senior guard Mark Sherrill made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give his team a 3-point lead. North Meck missed a potential game-tying 3 point shot but forced a turnover to get another, which missed. North Meck (9-1) had been averaging nearly 80 points per game. Zack Dixon led Hopewell with 13 points.

No. 3 Butler 62, Myers Park 47: DJ Little had 17 points, Omega Stitt 15, Zane Rankin 12 and Gerrale Gates 10 as the Bulldogs got heavily balanced scoring in an easy Southwestern 4A win. Zailan Peeler had 26 for the Mustangs.

No. 13 Weddington 66, Parkwood 53: Princeton recruit Ryan Schwieger had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks to lead his team to a win over a Union County rival. Timmy Havens had 11 for Weddington and Casey Litton added 10.

No. 14 Lincoln Charter 86 Thomas Jefferson 40: Kody Shubert (17 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals), London England (16 points, seven assists, six steals, five rebounds) and Jackson Gabriel (16 points, five assists, four steals) had big games for Lincoln (9-0, 5-0).

No. 16 Hickory Ridge 78, Northwest Cabarrus 59: Nick Ruggiero had 18 points and Cameron Wimbish and Eli Cupples had 10 each in an easy win. Hickory Ridge (7-0, 5-0 South Piedmont) outscored Northwest 44-21 in the second and third quarters.

South Meck 61, West Meck 55: Junior point guard Trey Jackson had a game-high 17 points for the Sabres, who rallied to win in the fourth quarter. South outscored West Meck 17-10 in the final period. Dyami Brown had 16 for the Hawks.

This week’s HS basketball schedule

Wednesday, December 14

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

Burns at East Gaston

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Carver at Statesville

Charlotte Latin at Christ the King (Boys)

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

Elevation Prep at York Prep (Boys)

Forest Hills at Concord

Hunter Huss at Clover

Independence at Cox Mill (Girls)

York Prep at Highland Tech (Girls)

Marvin Ridge at Central Academy

Monroe at Union Academy

Mount Pleasant at East Rowan

Nation Ford at Lancaster

North Gaston at Lincolnton

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Piedmont at Porter Ridge

York Prep at Highland Tech

Thursday, December 15

Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba

Charlotte Secondary at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys)

Fort Mill at Forestview

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy (Boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (Girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Piedmont Charter

Walnut Grove Christian at Covenant Day (Boys)

West Lincoln at Cherryville

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

Friday, December 16

Alexander Central at North Lincoln

Anson at Forest Hills

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln

Calvary Baptist at Gaston Day

Carson at Northwest Cabarrus

Chester at Nation Ford

Christ the King at Charlotte Christian

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Cuthbertson at Parkwood

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

Gaffney at Northwestern

Grace Academy at Gaston Christian

Grace Christian at Davidson Day

Gray Stone Day at Covenant Classical

Harding at Berry

Hickory Grove at Greensboro Day

Hickory Ridge at South Rowan

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Hough at A.L. Brown

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hunter Huss at South Point

Independence at Garinger

Jay M. Robinson at East Rowan

Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston

Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Mallard Creek at Vance

Metrolina Christian at Marvin Ridge

Mooresville at West Iredell

Northside Christian at Cannon School

Piedmont at Monroe

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Charlotte Latin (Boys)

Rock Hill at South Pointe (SC)

Rocky River at Butler

South Iredell at Lake Norman

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Statesville at North Iredell

Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian

Sun Valley at Albemarle

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter

United Faith at Carmel Christian

Union Academy at Central Academy

Weddington at East Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

West Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

West Rowan at Concord

York at Clover

York Prep at Lewisville

Saturday, December 17

Anson at Monroe

Byrnes (SC) at Mallard Creek (Boys), 3:15

Concord First Assembly at Providence Day (Girls) in Providence Day Classic, 3:30

Greensboro Day at SouthLake Christian

North Iredell at West Wilkes

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Charlotte Christian (Boys)

Hoops for Halos Tournament

At Belmont Abbey (Boys only)

East Lincoln vs. Forestview, 4

Ashbrook vs. Kings Mountain, 6

Lincoln Charter vs. Hunter Huss, 8

--JAY EDWARDS

