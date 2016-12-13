Tuesday’s boys basketball roundup: Hopewell, Mark Sherrill, shock No. 1 North Meck

Elevator
↑Jonathan Murphy, Ardrey Kell: Career-high nine points in a 59-51 win over Harding. North Florida recruit Wes Morgan led the Knights with 15. David Kasanganay had 14.
↑Frances Sio, Cox Mill: Hit buzzer-beating game-tying shot for force overtime with Concord Robinson Tuesday. Robinson, No. 9 in the Sweet 16, beat No. 12 Cox Mill 74-71 in OT in front of UNC coach Roy Williams, on hand to see Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore, who had a game-high 29 points.
Sio's game tying shot for @CMHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/dHIjYCTovV— Henry Hutton (@henry_ex33) December 14, 2016
↑
Tuesday’s BIG 5 performances
Lavar Batts Jr., Concord Robinson: 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists in win over Cox Mill.
Stephen Ekoda, Concord First Assembly: 23 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals in a 84-39 win over Christ The King. Amiri Waddell added 17 points, 12 rebounds.
Eric Evans, Grace Academy: 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in a 72-67 win over Arborbrook Christian. Jaylen Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Micah Shultz had a game-high 30 for Arborbrook.
Cam Hamilton, Vance: 38 points, on 16-of-25 shooting, plus four assists, five rebounds and seven steals in a 86-74 win over West Charlotte. Vance is No. 6 in the Sweet 16. West Charlotte is No. 15.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals in a 62-45 win over Bessemer City (5-2, 3-1). CDS improved to 5-2, 4-0 in league play and Knox had his fourth 20-point game of the season.
Tuesday’s Roundup
Hopewell 42, No. 1 North Meck 39: Hopewell (7-3, 1-2 MECKA) ended a two-game win streak with the biggest upset of the season. Senior guard Mark Sherrill made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give his team a 3-point lead. North Meck missed a potential game-tying 3 point shot but forced a turnover to get another, which missed. North Meck (9-1) had been averaging nearly 80 points per game. Zack Dixon led Hopewell with 13 points.
No. 3 Butler 62, Myers Park 47: DJ Little had 17 points, Omega Stitt 15, Zane Rankin 12 and Gerrale Gates 10 as the Bulldogs got heavily balanced scoring in an easy Southwestern 4A win. Zailan Peeler had 26 for the Mustangs.
No. 13 Weddington 66, Parkwood 53: Princeton recruit Ryan Schwieger had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks to lead his team to a win over a Union County rival. Timmy Havens had 11 for Weddington and Casey Litton added 10.
No. 14 Lincoln Charter 86 Thomas Jefferson 40: Kody Shubert (17 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals), London England (16 points, seven assists, six steals, five rebounds) and Jackson Gabriel (16 points, five assists, four steals) had big games for Lincoln (9-0, 5-0).
No. 16 Hickory Ridge 78, Northwest Cabarrus 59: Nick Ruggiero had 18 points and Cameron Wimbish and Eli Cupples had 10 each in an easy win. Hickory Ridge (7-0, 5-0 South Piedmont) outscored Northwest 44-21 in the second and third quarters.
South Meck 61, West Meck 55: Junior point guard Trey Jackson had a game-high 17 points for the Sabres, who rallied to win in the fourth quarter. South outscored West Meck 17-10 in the final period. Dyami Brown had 16 for the Hawks.
This week’s HS basketball schedule
Wednesday, December 14
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Burns at East Gaston
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Carver at Statesville
Charlotte Latin at Christ the King (Boys)
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Elevation Prep at York Prep (Boys)
Forest Hills at Concord
Hunter Huss at Clover
Independence at Cox Mill (Girls)
York Prep at Highland Tech (Girls)
Marvin Ridge at Central Academy
Monroe at Union Academy
Mount Pleasant at East Rowan
Nation Ford at Lancaster
North Gaston at Lincolnton
Parkwood at Sun Valley
Piedmont at Porter Ridge
York Prep at Highland Tech
Thursday, December 15
Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba
Charlotte Secondary at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys)
Fort Mill at Forestview
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy (Boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (Girls)
Pine Lake Prep at Piedmont Charter
Walnut Grove Christian at Covenant Day (Boys)
West Lincoln at Cherryville
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
Friday, December 16
Alexander Central at North Lincoln
Anson at Forest Hills
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln
Calvary Baptist at Gaston Day
Carson at Northwest Cabarrus
Chester at Nation Ford
Christ the King at Charlotte Christian
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Cuthbertson at Parkwood
Forestview at Stuart Cramer
Gaffney at Northwestern
Grace Academy at Gaston Christian
Grace Christian at Davidson Day
Gray Stone Day at Covenant Classical
Harding at Berry
Hickory Grove at Greensboro Day
Hickory Ridge at South Rowan
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Hough at A.L. Brown
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hunter Huss at South Point
Independence at Garinger
Jay M. Robinson at East Rowan
Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston
Lincoln Charter at Community School of Davidson
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
Mallard Creek at Vance
Metrolina Christian at Marvin Ridge
Mooresville at West Iredell
Northside Christian at Cannon School
Piedmont at Monroe
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Charlotte Latin (Boys)
Rock Hill at South Pointe (SC)
Rocky River at Butler
South Iredell at Lake Norman
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
Statesville at North Iredell
Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian
Sun Valley at Albemarle
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter
United Faith at Carmel Christian
Union Academy at Central Academy
Weddington at East Mecklenburg
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
West Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
West Rowan at Concord
York at Clover
York Prep at Lewisville
Saturday, December 17
Anson at Monroe
Byrnes (SC) at Mallard Creek (Boys), 3:15
Concord First Assembly at Providence Day (Girls) in Providence Day Classic, 3:30
Greensboro Day at SouthLake Christian
North Iredell at West Wilkes
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Charlotte Christian (Boys)
Hoops for Halos Tournament
At Belmont Abbey (Boys only)
East Lincoln vs. Forestview, 4
Ashbrook vs. Kings Mountain, 6
Lincoln Charter vs. Hunter Huss, 8
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments