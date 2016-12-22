Woodlawn’s School’s Quinn Schneider is Observer boys cross-country athlete of the year

Woodlawn School’s Quinn Schneider a Navy recruit, is the Observer boys’ cross-country runner of the year after winning a second straight N.C. Independent Schools 1A state title and running an Observer-area best time of 15 minutes, 40.40 seconds in the 5,000-meters.
He broke 16-minutes two more times -- to win the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA) championship (15:54.80) and to finish 27th (15:50.60) at the Nike Cross Nationals in Cary (Nov. 26) against a national field.
Lake Norman Charter cross country coach, Craig Zamiara, is the coach of the year after leading his team to the NCHSAA 2A state championship.
2016 Charlotte Observer boys cross-country team
FIRST TEAM
Quinn Schneider, Woodlawn School, Sr.: Two-time NCISAA 1A state champion ran Observer area-best 15:40.40 at the Great American Cross Country Festival, broke 16-minutes three times this season, a U.S. Naval Academy (Navy) commit.
Noah Dolhare, Providence Day, Jr.: Ran the second-best time in the Observer-area this season with 15:59.41 to win Hare and Hounds Invitational, also 3rd at NCISAA state meet; CISAA conference champion.
Zach Mercer, Mooresville, Sr.: 4A West Regional champion in a personal-best 16:02, also won North Piedmont conference and Iredell County titles.
Connor White, Christ the King, Jr.: NCISAA 2A state champion ran personal-best (16:04.40) as SPAA runner-up.
Landon Maxwell, East Gaston, Jr.: Big South conference champion was fourth at 3A West Regional, fifth at 3A state meet, and ran personal-best 16:04.68 at the United Way Invitational.
Kyle Hinson, Weddington, Sr.: Southern Carolinas’ conference champion was also 3A Midwest Regional runner-up; finished ninth at states (3A); ran personal-record 16:07.59 at Wendys’ Invitational.
Ben Clark, Clover, Sr.: Region IV (5A) and Class 5A Mid-State champion also finished seventh at the state meet.
Brandon Hernandez, A.L. Brown, Jr.: Ran a personal-best 16:10.48 to finish 15th at 4A state meet, also 4A West Regional runner-up, MECKA 4A conference and Cabarrus County champion.
Haywood Ferguson, South Mecklenburg, Jr.: Sabres’ standout finished fouth at SoMeck8 conference championships, seventh at 4A West Regional.
Gavin Mouat, South Iredell, Jr.: 3A Midwest Regional champion in a personal-best 16:14, also finished 3rd in Iredell County championships.
Evan Harris, Lake Norman, Sr.: Wildcats’ senior was NPC, Iredell County runner-up, finished 3rd at 4A West Regional in personal-best 16:17.
Marshall Williamson, Myers Park, Jr.: Southwestern 4A champion finished fourth at 4A West Regional in personal-best 16:18.
Hayden Blalock, Providence, Jr.: Panthers’ standout showed his grit, returning from strained quad to win SoMeck8 conference title, finish 5th at the 4A West Regional.
SECOND TEAM
Jack Trabucco, Cox Mill, So.
Brian Risse, North Lincoln, So.
Luke Wolaver, Marvin Ridge, Jr.
Russell Engle, Providence, Jr.
Andrew Kiss, Cuthbertson, Jr.
Justin Molina, Mooresville, Jr.
Joey Teachout, Rock Hill, Sr.
Chad Stirling, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.
Ryan Kendall, Ardrey Kell, Sr.
Kyle Durham, Weddington, So.
John Charbonnet, Rock Hill, Sr.
Elliott Schultz, Providence, Jr.
