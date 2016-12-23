All-Observer defense: Davidson Day LB Chase Monroe is player of the year

The Observer’s 2016 high school football all-star team was voted on by the Observer’s high school sports staff. Players had to be nominated by their coaches to be considered, and the team includes players in the newspaper’s primary coverage zone, from more than 100 schools in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Union and portions of York County, S.C.
In all, more than 400 players were nominated.
Davidson Day’s Chase Monroe is defensive player of the year
Davidson Day linebacker Chase Monroe is the 2016 All-Observer defensive player of the year.
A 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior, Monroe is a three-time N.C. Independent Schools all-state pick. He has committed to Wake Forest.
In 11 games this season, he had a school-record 204 tackles and caused four fumbles. He also set school records for tackles in a game (36) and career (597). Monroe was also named the Greater Charlotte Football defensive player of the year.
All-Observer Defense
DL: Nejuan Worthy, Butler, 6-3, 220, Sr.
Comment: 143 tackles, school-record 24 sacks and caused four fumbles.
DL: Reid Brandt, Charlotte Catholic, 6-2, 205, Sr.
Comment: SoMeck 8 def. player of year had 66 tackles, 14 sacks, 4 caused fumbles.
DL: Isaac Hampton, Mallard Creek, 6-2, 255, Jr.
Comment: 86 tackles, 19 for loss and 15 sacks; MECKA defensive player of the year.
DL: Devin Harrell, Hunter Huss, 6-3, 235, Sr.
Comment: Big South defensive player of year had 91 tackles, 20 sacks.
LB: Christian Dixon, Butler, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Comment: 183 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 3 blocked kicks; 2-time all-conf pick.
LB: Chase Monroe, Davidson Day, 6-2, 225, Sr.
Comment: 3-time all-state pick had 204 tackles, caused three fumbles.
LB: Joey Hobbs, Weddington, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Comment: 173 tackles, 8 sacks,4 interceptions for NC 3AA state champs.
DB: Aapri Washington, Mountain Island Charter, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Comment: 151 tackles, 12 interceptions, two sacks and two def. TDs; 2,600-plus yards total offense.
DB: Ali Shockley, Rock Hill Northwestern, 5-10, 176, Sr.
Comment: Had 171 tackles, six pass breakups.
DB: Hamsah Nasrildeen, Concord, 6-5, 215, Sr.
Comment: U.S. Army All-American had 95 taackles, 4 interceptions; 41 catches, 788 yards on offense.
Beau Snuggs, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Comment: 109 tackles, 10 interceptions for first team All-CISAA and all-state pick.
PR: Kendrick Ivy, Cuthbertson, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Comment: Averaged 35.25 yards per kick return, 21.2 per punt return with eight total return TDs.
P: Carson Pledger, Mountain Island Charter, 6-6, 190, Sr.
Comment: Averaged 44.6 yards per punt and had 14 downed punts inside opponents 20.
SECOND TEAM
DL: Jake Lawler, South Meck, 6-3, 225, Sr.
DL: Jay Josephthal, Lake Norman, 6-2, 190, SR.
DL: Phillip Davis, South Point, 6-1, 305, Jr.
DL: Damir Faison, Vance, 6-2, 245, Jr.
LB: Nick Muse, South Point, 6-4, 240, Sr.
LB: Ben Norris, Myers Park, 6-4, 230, Sr.
LB: Trajan McQueen, West Meck, 6-2, 218, Sr.
DB: Dyami Brown, West Meck, 6-1, 180, Jr.
DB: Tyus Field, Hough, 5-10, 170, So.
DB: Nate Cureton, East Lincoln, 5-10, 175, Sr.
DB: Deonte Grier, Mallard Creek, 5-11, 170, Sr.
PR: Jahtwan Stanford, Monroe, 5-5, 160, So.
P: Zach Stearns, Hough, 6-2, 165, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
DL: Elijiah Brown, Providence Day, 6-4, 275, Jr.
DL: Maurice McClain, Butler, 5-11, 315, Sr.
DL: Ryan Matz, East Lincoln, 6-4, 235, Jr.
DL: Elijah Hall, AL Brown, 6-1, 265, Sr.
LB: Max Thornhill, Lake Norman, 5-10, 210, Sr.
LB: Chase Foley, Charlotte Catholic, 6-0, 202, Jr.
LB: Jackson Sinclair, Ardrey Kell, 6-3, 233, Sr.
DB: Zavion Williams, Bessemer City, 5-9, 145, Jr.
DB: Camron Covington, Monroe, 5-11, 200, Sr.
DB: Ryan Ensor, Charlotte Latin, 5-10, 165, Sr.
DB: Ben Cook, Marvin Ridge, 5-11, 185, Sr.
PR: Akeythio Carson, Hunter Huss, 5-9, 170, Sr.
P: BT Potter, Rock Hill South Pointe, 5-11, 165, Jr.
