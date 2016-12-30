Thursday’s Roundup: Mallard Creek boys, girls win East Lincoln Winter Jam

Elevator
↑Weston Edwards, Concord First Assembly: made seven 3-point shots and had 21 points in a 81-24 win over Faytteville Christian. Teammate Lazar Popovic had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Stephen Edoka had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
↑Hickory Grove girls: MaKayla Smith hit a jumper with 37 seconds left to give her team its final lead. Hickory Ridge beat Fayetteville Academy 57-52 after trailing by 16 in the first half. Smith had 11 of her 23 in the fourth quarter to lead the Lions to third place in the WNC Holiday Classic.
↑Terron Dixon, Queens Grant: scored 24 points against Victory Christian Thursday and passed the 1,000-point career mark.
↑Mallard Creek: 25 points from Justin Campbell and 19 from Eric Reed to lead the Mavericks (8-5) to a 76-69 win over East Lincoln and their first East Lincoln Winter Jam championship. Reed was tournament MVP and teammates Jordan Campbell and Demitri Dixon made the all-tournament team. Coleston Leach had 20 for East Lincon and Cam Dollar added 18.
↑Mallard Creek girls: Like the boys, won the East Lincoln tournament, beating Sweet 16 No. 4 Davidson Day 75-54. Sophomore Dazia Lawrence had 30 points, four steals and four assists. She was named tournament MVP. Teammate Ahlana Smith (nine points) and Kay’lla Richardson (six) were named all-tournament.
↑Caroline Coleman, Pine Lake Prep: Had 22 points in a 49-41 win over Christ The King in the Pine Lake Prep championship Thursday, giving her 1,002 career points.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 25 points, five assists, five steals and five rebounds in a 74-51 win over East Lincoln in the third place game at the East Lincoln Winter Jam. East’s Caira McClain had 10 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.
Cartier Jernigan, Hickory Grove: 34 points in an 85-69 win over Calvary Christian
Remi Roberts, Weddington girls: 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks in a 50-44 loss to Hough.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks in a 54-34 win over AL Brown.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly girls: 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists in a 59-55 win over Pickerington North (6-2). First Assembly (13-2) got 23 points and four rebounds from Shamani Stafford, 12 rebounds and four blocks from Jalisa Rushing and nine points, eight rebounds and three assists from Jessyka Leak.
Thursday’s Boys Roundup
Forest Hills 73, Dreher 64: Nas Tyson had 26, Jai Rorie 20 and Tyrese Barbour 12 as Forest Hills (11-2) beat previously unbeaten Dreher (7-1) to win the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic for the second time in three years. Barbour was tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tourney team by Tyson and Jaleel McLaughlin.
Piedmont 49, McBee 29: Piedmont (9-5) got 19 points from all-tournament Hunter Tyson in the third place game at the Farm Bureau Classic. Teammate Tanner Hucks, who had five points, was also named all-tournament.
South Meck 54, AL Brown 34: The Sabres trailed 6-4 after the first quarter but won the second 21-6 and cruised home.
Statesville Christian 74, Greater Cabarrus 47: Brennan Settle had 24 points and Logan Mosley 14 as Statesville Christian (12-4) won the Pine Lake Prep Holiday Invitational.
Vance 82, York 74: York outscored Vance 40-31 in the second half but the Cougars held on behind 17 points, three assists from Cam Hamilton and 14 points, seven rebounds from Justin Freeman.
Thursday’s Girls Roundup
Hickory Ridge 75, Harding 42: Gabby Smith had 20 points, eight rebounds and Jiera Shears had 13 points and five assists as Hickory Ridge (12-0) remained unbeaten. Harding got 25 points from Shameka McNeill and 17 from Shareka McNeill.
Hough 50, Weddington 44: Hailey Gipson had 12 points and Renee Alquiza 10 to lead Hough (8-3) to the win over Weddington (9-3).
Vance 75, Burns 71 OT: Freshman Kyanna Morgan had 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and two assists to lead the Cougars to the win in the third place game at the Bulldogs Holiday tournament. Sophomore Tori Reid had 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and three assists, and sophomore Anisa Abdul-Ali added 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
