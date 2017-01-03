Gallery: Charlotte Christian 62, Greensboro Day 54

Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, center, looks to pass to a teammate as the Greensboro Day School defense converges during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston celebrates the team's 62-54 victory over Greensboro Day School on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston holds his right arm in the air after releasing his final free throw to give the Knights 62 points against Greensboro Day School on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. The Knights defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's J.C. Tharrington celebrates his team's play against Greensboro Day School on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Kayle Mason, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Greensboro Day School defenders John Newman, center and Solomon Smith, right, look on during second half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson, left, has his shot blocked by Greensboro Day School defender J.P. Moorman, right, during second half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Peterson was fouled on the play. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Garrett Shrader, back to camera, makes the stop and foul on Greensboro Day School's John Newman on a drive to the basket during second half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Seth Bennett, right, drives around Greensboro Day School's Jordan Perkins, left, on a drive to the basket during second half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson, facing camera, fights to get a shot off over Greensboro Day School defender Jordan Perkins, back to camera, during second half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, center, releases a shot over Greensboro Day School defender Alex Michael, left, during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Kayle Mason, center/left, out runs Greensboro Day School's Pearce Landry, right, to the ball during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson, turns in an attempt to grab a loose ball away from Greensboro Day School's Jordan Perkins, back to camera, during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, right, releases a jump shot over Greensboro Day School defender Solomon Smith during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston, center, is unable to gain control of a rebound with Greensboro Day School's Solomon Smith, right, during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Greensboro Day School's Jordan Perkins walks to the team's bench following a call during first half action on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Greensboro Day School 62-54.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com