Not much change in Observer Girls Basketball poll this week

There’s not a lot of change in this week’s Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll.
There’s a little shuffling, but Mallard Creek still leads the poll. Hickory Ridge moved up a spot to second and Sun Valley jumped into the top 10, after winning its sixth straight game last week. No new teams are in the poll.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
16-0
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
15-0
3
3.
Providence Day (IND)
15-3
2
4.
Berry (4A)
11-2
4
5.
Davidson Day (IND)
11-3
5
6.
North Iredell (3A)
15-0
7
7.
Hopewell (4A)
14-3
8
8.
Hough (4A)
12-3
9
9.
Ashbrook (3A)
13-2
6
10.
Sun Valley (3A)
14-3
12
11.
Weddington (3A)
12-4
13
12.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
13-2
14
13.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
11-5
10
14.
Butler (4A)
13-5
15
15.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
10-6
11
16.
Myers Park (4A)
9-5
16
Dropped out: none. Also receiving consideration: Pine Lake Prep (1A, 13-0); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 10-1); Cuthbertson (3A, 13-4); Stuart Cramer (2A, 12-3); Forestview (3A, 14-3); Nation Ford (5A, 11-4); Monroe (2A, 10-2); Rocky River (4A, 12-6); Rock Hill (4A, 13-4)
Comments