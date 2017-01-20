Friday’s Girls’ Roundup: Providence Day wins 100th straight conference game

Elevator
↑Cat Powell, Olympic: Hit game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds left to lift Olympic (3-7, 1-6 SoMeck) to a 40-39 win over Providence (4-13). Powell finished with nine points for the Trojans. Jocelyn Shade had 12 and Jayla LeFlore 11.
↑Providence Day: Beat Cannon School 66-7 to win its 100th straight CISAA conference game. The Chargers have not lost a conference game since the 2003-04 season.
↑Mallard Creek defense: a hallmark of the No. 1 Mavericks all season, Mallard Creek’s defense limited West Charlotte to just five points in three quarters of Friday’s 67-15 win. Junior Janay Sanders had 17 points and four steals for Mallard Creek (17-0).
↑Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: returned to Friday’s 50-47 win over Charlotte Country Day with four minutes left and her team down 44-43. She scored Covenant Day’s final seven points. Billiard finished with 17 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in a close win. Teammate Taylor Webber had 16 points, eight rebounds. Country Day’s Kennedy Grier led the Bucs with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Grace Gach had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Katie Batten finished with four points and 10 rebounds.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: In a 62-36 win over rival Gaston Christian, Clark, an 8th grader, had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven deflections. She made 6-of-9 free throws. King, a sophomore, had 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Cameron Harris had 10 points, 14 rebounds, five steals.
Shareka, Shameka McNeill, Harding: twins combined for 48 points in a 57-56 upset of Sweet 16 No. 15 South Mecklenburg.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: Penn recruit had 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks in a 40-25 win over Metrolina Christian.
Remi Roberts, Weddington: 10 points, 23 rebounds to lead No. 11 Weddington past No. 10 Sun Valley.
Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: 14 points, 14 rebounds in a 44-39 win over rival Charlotte Christian.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 2 Hickory Ridge 64, Central Cabarrus 50: Nia Daniels had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Gabby Smith had 15 points, 17 rebounds and three assists as Hickory Ridge remained unbeaten in South Piedmont 3A play and beat rival Central Cabarrus for the second time. Kasey Rowden had 17, Mahaley Holit 12 and Elanna Peay 11 for Central.
No. 4 Berry 51, Charlotte Catholic 38: Jordan Laughlin and Zharia Brown had 13 points each to lead Berry (12-2, 6-1 SoMeck) to a huge conference win over Catholic (9-8, 5-2). Berry outscored Catholic 21-13 in the fourth. Lorelei Roper led the Cougars with 13 points. Berry is tied with Ardrey Kell for first place in the conference.
No. 11 Weddington 51, No. 10 Sun Valley 34: Weddington (13-4, 4-0 Southern Carolina) took over sole possession of first place behind Roberts’ big game. Teammates Giavanna Proctor (nine points, 14 rebounds) and Lindsay Perillo (10 points, five rebounds) also had big games. Weddington outscored Sun Valley 16-4 in the fourth quarter.
No. 14 Butler 47, Garinger 36: After Garinger hung tough in the first half, Butler busted the game open with a big third quarter, outscoring Garinger 14-3. Jasmine Sanders had 20 for Garinger and Dakayla Jackson added 11. Rinnah Green had 16 points for Butler and Tia Thompson and Jiani Bryant had 10 each.
Rocky River 71, No. 16 Myers Park 57: Ariana Nance had 30 points and Courtney Meadows had 16 points and seven assists as Rocky River’s seniors got their first win over state power Myers Park and a postgame pep talk (below). Andreasia Alexander added 12 for the Ravens. Myers Park got 15 from Kianna Funderburk, 12 from McKenna Haire and 10 from Caroline Owens.
Rocky River principal addresses girls after huge Myers Park upset pic.twitter.com/phWlRfQRNW— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 21, 2017
Concord First Assembly Academy 62, Hickory Grove Christian 45: Zaria Wright had 22 points, six assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks in a comfortable win. Shamani Stafford had 22 points. Hickory Grove scored just 13 points in the second and third quarters. Elizabeth Daniels had 17 and Makayla Smith 16 for Hickory Grove.
East Lincoln 50, Bandys 48: Caira McLain had 16 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and an assist in a narrow win for East (11-5, 6-2). Destiny Johnson had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals and Brianna Tadlock added 14 points, four rebounds. Bandys (5-10, 3-4) got 16 from Kasey Medlin and 15 from Kendyl Medlin.
Parkwood 77, Mount Pleasant 46: Kennedie Gaither had a huge game for Parkwood in an easy win, going for 13 assists, 11 points, eight steals and seven rebounds. Teammates Molly Setliff (21 points) and Addison Laney (11 points, nine rebounds) had good games.
Comments