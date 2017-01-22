Pine Lake Prep, Forestview, Monroe join Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll

Three new teams join the Observer’s Sweet 16 girls basketball poll this week:
▪ Mooresville’s Pine Lake Prep, coached by Kimberly Gordon, is 16-0. The team was 11-14 last season was 19-60 in its first five years total. This year, the Pride are led by junior Caroline Coleman (18.5 points per game, plus 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.4 assists). She is the first player in school history to pass the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
Coleman and the Pride (10-0 Southern Piedmont) have a big game Tuesday at Mountain Island Charter (11-1, 9-1). Pine Lake Prep, which enters the poll at No. 14, beat Mountain Island Charter 52-44 at home Dec. 9.
▪ Gastonia’s Forestview High (15-3) has won eight straight games to bolt to the top of the Big South 2A/3A standings. Forestview is No. 15.
▪ The final new team this week is No. 16 Monroe, which was ranked in preseason. Monroe has won eight straight to improve to 12-2.
Charlotte Observer Girls Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
17-0
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
16-0
2
3.
Providence Day (IND)
17-3
3
4.
Berry (4A)
12-2
4
5.
Davidson Day (IND)
14-3
5
6.
North Iredell (3A)
17-0
6
7.
Hough (4A)
13-3
8
8.
Hopewell (4A)
14-4
7
9.
Ashbrook (3A)
13-2
9
10.
Weddington (3A)
13-4
11
11.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
12-5
13
12.
Butler (4A)
14-5
14
13.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
13-3
12
14.
Pine Lake Prep (1A)
16-0
NR
15.
Forestview (3A)
15-3
NR
16.
Monroe (2A)
12-2
NR
Dropped out: Sun Valley (3A, 14-5); South Mecklenburg (4A, 10-7); Myers Park (4A, 10-7). Also receiving consideration: Mountain Island Charter (1A, 11-1); Nation Ford (5A, 13-4); Rocky River (4A, 13-6); Rock Hill (5A, 14-4)
