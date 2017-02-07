Tuesday’s boys’ roundup: No. 2 Independence sets big date with No. 1 Butler Friday

Elevator
↑Jairus Hamilton, Cannon; Scott Harvey, Christ The King; Rob Peterson, Charlotte Christian: Harvey scored his 1,000th career point last week. Hamilton did on Dec. 28 in Raleigh, but was honored Tuesday night at home against Providence Day. Hamilton had 13 points, nine assists in a win. Peterson scored his 1,000th on Senior Night against Charlotte Latin Tuesday.
↑Lavar Batts Jr., Concord Robinson: Scored his 2,000th career point Tuesday -- on a reverse slam dunk. He finished with 13 points in a 76-39 win over South Rowan. Video evidence below
↑Keith Griffin, Wingate: The Hickory Grove (Charlotte) grad was one of 10 college players from 181 nominees selected for the 2017 Allstate NABC “Good Works” Team for their service in the community. Griffin started Griffin K-9 rescue, which has rescued and adopted more than 30 dogs across the US since August 2015. He’s also helped build Habitat For Humanity homes and volunteered at the Monroe Boys and Girls Club and local elementary schools. Members of the Good Works team will be invited to the 2017 Final Four and participate in a community service project to benefit the host city of Phoenix.
↑Hickory Grove: Scored just six points in the third quarter, but outscored Northside Christian 25-14 in the fourth to win 61-59. Hickory Grove, which got 33 points from Cartier Jernigan, advances to the MAC tournament semifinals.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zeb Graham, Nation Ford: 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals against Dorman.. He made 6-of-8 3-point attempts.
Johnny Heidt, Providence: 33 points on his Senior Night against South Meck. Heidt made nine 3-point shots and scored all but six of his team’s points. Bryant Thomas had 15 points, six blocks and five rebounds for South.
Ryan Schwieger, Weddington: Princeton recruit had a game-high 37 points in a 81-51 win over Sun Valley. Weddington (16-7, 8-1), the Southern Carolina regular-season champ, won its fourth straight. Schwieger broke the school scoring record of 34 points and also had 14 rebounds, four assists -- and no turnovers.
Francis Sio, Cox Mill: made 3-pointer with five seconds left to give his team a 66-64 win at West Rowan and at least a share of the South Piedmont title.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: one of the nation’s leading scorers, Surratt poured in 40 points in a 76-63 win over West Caldwell.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 2 Independence 58, Rocky River 54: The Patriots (19-4, 10-1) had to rally in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset and stay on track for Friday’s Southwestern 4A championship game with rival Butler (23-0, 11-0). Independence -- which has played the entire season without all-conference 6-5 guard Jamarius Burton, a Division I recruit -- has now won seventh straight games and will host Butler Friday. On Tuesday, Jordon Mobley led the Patriots with 14 points and a rebound. Justyn Hamilton, a 6-foot-10 Temple recruit, had eight points, six rebound, five blocks and three steals.
No. 3 North Mecklenburg 81, Hough 50: Jae’Lyn Withers had 23 points, 10 rebounds in a blowout win. All five North Meck starters hit double figures in the Vikings’ sixth straight win: Withers; Tristan Maxwell (17 points), Vaud Worthy (11, 10 assists, four rebounds), Terrell Sherman (11, 10 rebounds) and Jaylen Lowery (14, seven assists). North (19-3, 9-2 MECKA) is No. 3 in the Sweet 16 and will host No. 4 Mallard Creek (17-5, 8-3) for the conference title Friday. Mallard Creek has won 14 in a row.
No. 5 Vance 56, Hopewell 47: Vance (19-4, 8-3) used a 17-10 fourth quarter spurt to pull away from upset-minded Hopewell and remain tied with Mallard Creek for second place in the MECKA. Vance can force a 3-way tie for the title if Mallard Creek wins at North Friday and Vance beats Hough. On Tuesday, Vance got 22 points from Brandon Beidleman and 15 points, six rebounds from Cam Hamilton. Mark Sherrill had 13 for Hopewell.
Coach Williams @CannonSchool's gym tonight. Sees Cannon top PDS by 20. #GoCougs @langstonwertzjr pic.twitter.com/voPJRh8HoD— CSPN (@CannonCSPN) February 8, 2017
Cannon School 79, No. 6 Providence Day 58: Cannon (18-11, 7-2) won its fifth straight game and closed within one game of Providence Day (21-10, 8-1) in the CISAA race in front of UNC coach Roy Williams and coaches from N.C. State. Cannon ended the Chargers’ 39-game conference win streak on a night Providence Day played without three starters. It was Providence Day’s first league loss since Feb. 5, 2013 against Charlotte Latin. Tuesday, Philip McKenzie had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Cannon and Qon Murphy had 18 points. Devon Dotson had 33 points and five assists for Providence Day, which can clinch a fifth straight outright league title at home Friday against rival Charlotte Country Day. But if the Chargers stumble, Cannon can tie for the title with a win over Charlotte Latin at home.
No. 8 Charlotte Christian 81, Charlotte Latin 50: Sophomore point guard JC Tharrington hit 5-of-6 3-point shots and finished with game-high 19 points in an easy win. Senior Kayle Mason had 17, sophomore BJ Mack had 14 and senior Rob Peterson finished with nine pints, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Jackson Farr had 13 for Latin.
No. 16 Lake Norman Charter 68, Ashbrook 62: Shaking a flu bug that’s been running through the team, Charter got 19 from Grayson Hickert and 14 from Troy Cracknell to win at home. It improved to 14-7 overall, 10-2 in the Big South. Lake Norman Charter plays North Gaston Friday looking to win and do no worse than tie Hunter Huss for the league title. On Tuesday, Lake Norman Charter’s student section wore green, which is Ashbrook’s color. Their team snapped a two-game losing streak.
Ardrey Kell 54, Charlotte Catholic 49: The Knights (14-9, 9-4 SoMeck) tied Cathoic (13-10, 9-4) for second place behind league champ Olympic with one game to play. David Kasanganay had 18 to lead Ardrey Kell. He made 10-of-10 free throws. His team was 20-of-25 for the game.
Charlotte Country Day 55, Covenant Day 53: Country Day’s Myles Browner made a 3 at the end of regulation to force overtime and avoid the upset. He finished with 20 points to lead the Bucs (11-15, 3-6 CISAA) to the win. Drew Bernard added 10. Christian Vandevelde had 12 and Josh Price 11 for Covenant Day (3-18, 0-9) which is still looking for its first league win this season.
