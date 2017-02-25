Saturday’s girls roundup: Providence Day makes it 8 in a row, Mallard Creek advances

Elevator
↑Providence Day girls: Won 8th straight state championship Saturday.
↑Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: passed the 2,000 point career mark and led her team to a win over previously unbeaten North Iredell. Holit had 18 points and six assists. Elanna Peay had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
↑Jiera Shears, Hickory Ridge: hit a 3-pointer to send Saturday’s 79-76 win over Canton Pisgah into overtime, where Hickory Ridge won to remain unbeaten a t29-0. Shears finished with 17 points, two steals and two assists. Gabby Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds In overtime, Deja Neal made 5-of-6 free throws, and Randi Neal hit the game-winner with 8.7 seconds left in OT.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Brooke Arney, East Burke: 30 points in a 77-46 win over No. 12 Monroe. Reece Davis added 11. Monroe got 14 from Destiny Wallace.
Janelle Bailey, Laila Barnes, Providence Day: Bailey, a McDonald’s All-American, had 22 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 58-57 win over High Point Wesleyan in the NCISAA 3A state finals. Barnes had 14 points and four rebounds.
D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell: 12 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-41 win over Hough.
Mya Caldwell, Davidson Day: 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Georgia recruit in NCISAA 2A state championship game.
Ahlana Smith, Kay’lla Richardson, Mallard Creek: Smith had 27 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals in an 80-61 win over Rocky River. Richardson had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Saturday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 80, No. 8 Rocky River 61: Mallard Creek jumped on Rocky River early, leading 22-5 after the first quarter. Janay Sanders had 14 points for the Mavericks (28-0). Ariana Nance of Rocky River completed a brilliant postseason run with 31 points for Rocky River.
Carolina Day 59, No. 3 Davidson Day 49: Carolina Day won its seventh straight NCISAA 2A state championship, keeping Davidson Day at arm’s length all game and hitting free throws late. Carolina Day made 8-of-10 in the final 61 seconds. Parker Tompkins had 13 points, nine blocks, five rebounds and two steals for the Patriots, who lost to Carolina Day in the finals for the second straight year.
No. 6 Providence Day 58, High Point Wesleyan 57: The NCISAA 3A state championship game was close throughout, and every time Providence Day (24-4) tried to pull away, Wesleyan (24-7) would pull back. Wesleyan used a strategy on McDonald’s All-American Janelle Bailey that she said had not seen before, a full-court double team -- and dared other Chargers to beat them. But Bailey had another huge game and a three-point play from the UNC signee gave Providence Day a 56-51 lead with 41.1 seconds to play. She hit two free throws for a 58-51 lead. Wesleyan got a pair of three pointers, just six seconds apart, to close within one. Bailey missed two free throws with 3.5 seconds left before Wesleyan’s star player, Shaniya Jones (24 points) hit the rim with a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.
No. 7 Ardrey Kell 53, No. 10 Hough 41: Deniyah Lutz had 16 points to lead the Knights to the win. Ardrey Kell held Hough to 12 points in the second and third quarters. Lauren Stokes had 19 for Hough.
NCIAA All-State Teams
1A Girls:
Izabela Leite Neuse Christian Academy
Kendal Moore Northwood Temple Academy
Maria Albiero Neuse Christian Academy
Ciara Moore Northwood Temple Academy
Alex Scruggs Trinity Christian School
Aniyah Vanhook The Burlington School
Molina Williams The Burlington School
Jala Holloman Wayne Country Day School
Izabel DeAngelo Neuse Christian Academy
Nikki Cooke Trinity Christian School
1A Boys:
Coby White Greenfield School
Jamal King Wayne Country Day School
Elijah McCadden Greenfield School
Joey Baker Trinity Christian School
Josh Nickelberry Trinity Christian School
John Meeks The Burlington School
Jordan Nelson The Burlington School
Michael Hueitt Jr. Northwood Temple
Maurice Wilcox Neuse Christian Academy
Jalen Knight United Faith Academy
K.C. Hankton United Faith Academy
2A Girls:
Sierra Votaw Harrells Christian Academy
Zaria Wright Concord First Assembly Academy
Eleah Parker Northside Christian Academy
Maya Caldwell Davidson Day School
Parker Tompkins Davidson Day School
Ralene Kwiatkowski Carolina Day School
Grace Smith Cary Christian School
Kasey Kidwell Carolina Day School
Shamani Stafford Concord First Assembly Academy
Skylar Hatfield Calvary Day School
Halei Gillis Carolina Day School
2A Boys:
Jordan Ratliffe Village Christian Academy
Milos Supica Freedom Christian Academy
Donovan Gregory Carmel Christian School
Caleb Mills Asheville Christian Academy
Tai Giger Carolina Day School
Kris Monroe St. David’s School
John Michael Wright Fayetteville Academy
Nate Hinton Gaston Day School
Stephen Edoka Concord First Assembly School
L.J. McCoy Westchester Country Day School
3A Girls:
Shaniya Jones Wesleyan Christian Academy
Gloria Smith Greensboro Day School
Nicole Mackey Wesleyan Christian Academy
Janelle Bailey Providence Day School
Kennedy Boyd Providence Day School
Sarah Billiard Covenant Day School
Claudia Dickey Charlotte Latin School
Madison Taylor Ravenscroft School
Izzy Strigel Durham Academy
Lynn Johnson Ravenscroft School
MaKayla Smith Hickory Grove
3A Boys:
Matt Halvorsen Christ School
John Newman Greensboro Day School
J.P. Moorman Greensboro Day School
Jalen Seegars High Point Christian Academy
David Caraher Wesleyan Christian Academy
Jaylen Hoard Wesleyan Christian Academy
Devon Dotson Providence Day School
Jairus Hamilton Cannon School
Trey Wertz Providence Day School
B.J. Mack Charlotte Christian School
Madison Monroe Southlake Christian Academy
Comments