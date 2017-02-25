High School Sports

February 25, 2017 9:57 PM

Saturday’s girls roundup: Providence Day makes it 8 in a row, Mallard Creek advances

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Elevator

Providence Day girls: Won 8th straight state championship Saturday.

Ardrey Kell: Knights beat Hough to move to the Elite 8 for the fourth straight season.

Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: passed the 2,000 point career mark and led her team to a win over previously unbeaten North Iredell. Holit had 18 points and six assists. Elanna Peay had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Jiera Shears, Hickory Ridge: hit a 3-pointer to send Saturday’s 79-76 win over Canton Pisgah into overtime, where Hickory Ridge won to remain unbeaten a t29-0. Shears finished with 17 points, two steals and two assists. Gabby Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds In overtime, Deja Neal made 5-of-6 free throws, and Randi Neal hit the game-winner with 8.7 seconds left in OT.

Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers

Brooke Arney, East Burke: 30 points in a 77-46 win over No. 12 Monroe. Reece Davis added 11. Monroe got 14 from Destiny Wallace.

Janelle Bailey, Laila Barnes, Providence Day: Bailey, a McDonald’s All-American, had 22 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 58-57 win over High Point Wesleyan in the NCISAA 3A state finals. Barnes had 14 points and four rebounds.

D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell: 12 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-41 win over Hough.

Mya Caldwell, Davidson Day: 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Georgia recruit in NCISAA 2A state championship game.

Ahlana Smith, Kay’lla Richardson, Mallard Creek: Smith had 27 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals in an 80-61 win over Rocky River. Richardson had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Saturday’s Roundup

No. 1 Mallard Creek 80, No. 8 Rocky River 61: Mallard Creek jumped on Rocky River early, leading 22-5 after the first quarter. Janay Sanders had 14 points for the Mavericks (28-0). Ariana Nance of Rocky River completed a brilliant postseason run with 31 points for Rocky River.

Carolina Day 59, No. 3 Davidson Day 49: Carolina Day won its seventh straight NCISAA 2A state championship, keeping Davidson Day at arm’s length all game and hitting free throws late. Carolina Day made 8-of-10 in the final 61 seconds. Parker Tompkins had 13 points, nine blocks, five rebounds and two steals for the Patriots, who lost to Carolina Day in the finals for the second straight year.

No. 6 Providence Day 58, High Point Wesleyan 57: The NCISAA 3A state championship game was close throughout, and every time Providence Day (24-4) tried to pull away, Wesleyan (24-7) would pull back. Wesleyan used a strategy on McDonald’s All-American Janelle Bailey that she said had not seen before, a full-court double team -- and dared other Chargers to beat them. But Bailey had another huge game and a three-point play from the UNC signee gave Providence Day a 56-51 lead with 41.1 seconds to play. She hit two free throws for a 58-51 lead. Wesleyan got a pair of three pointers, just six seconds apart, to close within one. Bailey missed two free throws with 3.5 seconds left before Wesleyan’s star player, Shaniya Jones (24 points) hit the rim with a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.

No. 7 Ardrey Kell 53, No. 10 Hough 41: Deniyah Lutz had 16 points to lead the Knights to the win. Ardrey Kell held Hough to 12 points in the second and third quarters. Lauren Stokes had 19 for Hough.

NCIAA All-State Teams

1A Girls:

Izabela Leite Neuse Christian Academy

Kendal Moore Northwood Temple Academy

Maria Albiero Neuse Christian Academy

Ciara Moore Northwood Temple Academy

Alex Scruggs Trinity Christian School

Aniyah Vanhook The Burlington School

Molina Williams The Burlington School

Jala Holloman Wayne Country Day School

Izabel DeAngelo Neuse Christian Academy

Nikki Cooke Trinity Christian School

　

　

　

1A Boys:

Coby White Greenfield School

Jamal King Wayne Country Day School

Elijah McCadden Greenfield School

Joey Baker Trinity Christian School

Josh Nickelberry Trinity Christian School

John Meeks The Burlington School

Jordan Nelson The Burlington School

Michael Hueitt Jr. Northwood Temple

Maurice Wilcox Neuse Christian Academy

Jalen Knight United Faith Academy

K.C. Hankton United Faith Academy　　　　

2A Girls:

Sierra Votaw Harrells Christian Academy

Zaria Wright Concord First Assembly Academy

Eleah Parker Northside Christian Academy

Maya Caldwell Davidson Day School

Parker Tompkins Davidson Day School

Ralene Kwiatkowski Carolina Day School

Grace Smith Cary Christian School

Kasey Kidwell Carolina Day School

Shamani Stafford Concord First Assembly Academy

Skylar Hatfield Calvary Day School

Halei Gillis Carolina Day School　　

2A Boys:

Jordan Ratliffe Village Christian Academy

Milos Supica Freedom Christian Academy

Donovan Gregory Carmel Christian School

Caleb Mills Asheville Christian Academy

Tai Giger Carolina Day School

Kris Monroe St. David’s School

John Michael Wright Fayetteville Academy

Nate Hinton Gaston Day School

Stephen Edoka Concord First Assembly School

L.J. McCoy Westchester Country Day School　　

　

　

　

3A Girls:

Shaniya Jones Wesleyan Christian Academy

Gloria Smith Greensboro Day School

Nicole Mackey Wesleyan Christian Academy

Janelle Bailey Providence Day School

Kennedy Boyd Providence Day School

Sarah Billiard Covenant Day School

Claudia Dickey Charlotte Latin School

Madison Taylor Ravenscroft School

Izzy Strigel Durham Academy

Lynn Johnson Ravenscroft School

MaKayla Smith Hickory Grove　

　

　

3A Boys:

Matt Halvorsen Christ School

John Newman Greensboro Day School

J.P. Moorman Greensboro Day School

Jalen Seegars High Point Christian Academy

David Caraher Wesleyan Christian Academy

Jaylen Hoard Wesleyan Christian Academy

Devon Dotson Providence Day School

Jairus Hamilton Cannon School

Trey Wertz Providence Day School

B.J. Mack Charlotte Christian School

Madison Monroe Southlake Christian Academy

High School Sports

