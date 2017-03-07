Former Davidson Day football coach Chad Grier lands new coaching job

Just three months after resigning as head football coach at Davidson Day, Chad Grier has gotten a new coaching job.
This fall, Grier will coach at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, a charter high school in McClellanville, S.C., a small coastal town near Charleston, about four hours from Charlotte. OCA, as the school calls itself, seeks high academic students and offers them a high school diploma plus up to 60 hours of transferable college credits from classes taught by college professors.
Grier will replace interim coach Michael Bronco. Bronco took over the team after head coach Charlie Stubbs resigned during the school’s inaugural season.
Grier built the Davidson Day program from scratch, starting with a junior varsity team six years ago. His varsity teams won four N.C. Independent Schools’ state championships in six seasons. His overall record was 65-9. Last season, Davidson Day was 8-3 and lost to Charlotte Christian in the Division I semifinals.
Grier had 32 players go onto play in college, and his son, quarterback Will Grier, was a national player of the year after the 2013 season. Will Grier is now a quarterback at West Virginia.
"We are thrilled that coach Grier will be leading the OCA football program for the 2017-2018 school year," said Brenda Corley, OCA principal. “He brings to our program the coaching acumen combined with a strong commitment to academics and community, fitting perfectly into our school’s mission. We can’t wait to see what our Landshark team does in the fall."
