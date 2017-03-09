The state’s top high school basketball players to gather in Greensboro Sunday

Many of North Carolina’s top freshmen, sophomore and junior high school basketball players will be in Greensboro Sunday for the annual N.C. Top 80 camp, put on by Phenom Hoop Report. About one-third of the players are from Mecklenburg County.
The camp will be held at Proehlific Park. Tickets are $5.
Campers will go through a series of instructional drills and then play games. Games begin at 11:30 a.m. The final round of games starts at 3:30.
Mecklenburg County invitees include:
Raquan Brown, Rocky River; Jordan Campbell, Mallard Creek; Ford Cooper, Carmel Christian; Devon Dotson, Providence Day; Gerrale Gates, Butler; Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian; KC Hankton, United Faith; David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell; BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian; Mickey Maddox, Rocky River; Chris Martin, Charlotte United Christian; Marten Maide, Carmel Christian; Tristan Maxwell, North Meck; Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian; Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian; Josh Price, Covenant Day; Jaylen Sims, Charlotte United Christian; Jaden Springer, Rocky River; Nate Springs, Myers Park; Brett Swilling, United Faith; JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian; Malcolm Wade, United Faith; Trey Wertz, Providence Day; Patrick Williams, West Charlotte; Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg; Vaud Worthy, North Mecklenburg.
Rosters for N.C. Top 80 Camp
First Name
Last Name
City
School
Class
Ht.
Quest
Aldridge
Pfafftown
Mt. Tabor
2019
6'3
Jaylen
Alston
McLeansville
Eastern Guilford
2018
6'4
MJ
Armstrong
Gastonia
Gaston Day
2018
6'3
Christian
Bailey
Statesville
Statesville Christian
2020
6'5
Chris
Barnette
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
2018
6'1
Dylan
Blake
Kill Devil Hills
First Flight
2020
5'10
Derek
Brandon
High Point
New Garden Friends
2019
6'4
Nick
Brown
Jamestown
Westchester
2019
6'2
RaQuan
Brown
Charlotte
Rocky River
2019
6'4
Jomaru
Brown
Durham
Southern Durham
2018
6'2
Kenyon
Burt
Garner
Garner
2018
6'5
Tomas
Butkus
Rabun Gap
Rabun Gap
2018
6'3
Jordan
Campbell
Charlotte
Mallard Creek
2018
5'10
Aaron
Cash
Raleigh
Word of God
2018
6'8
Chris
Clayton
Marion
Asheville Christian
2018
6'8
Ricky
Clemons
Raleigh
Rolesville
2018
6'2
Greyson
Collins
Greensboro
Caldwell Academy
2018
6'1
Jalen
Cone
Walkertown
Walkertown
2020
5'11
Ford
Cooper
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
2020
6'0
Josh
Cottrell
Hayesville
Hayesville
2018
6'2
Trey
Cousin
Burlington
The Burlington School
2018
6'4
Luke
Davis
Winterville
South Central
2019
6'7
Adrain
Delph
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
2018
6'3
Will
Dillard
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
2018
6'2
Davier
Dixon
Winston-Salem
Liberty Heights
2019
6'1
Imajae
Dodd
Walstonburg
Greene Central
2019
6'6
Devon
Dotson
Charlotte
Providence Day
2018
6'2
Stephen
Edoka
Concord
CFA Academy
2018
6'5
Nicholas
Evtimov
King
Mt. Tabor
2019
6'8
Jalen
Finch
Raleigh
Broughton
2018
6'1
Michael
Fowler
Raleigh
Greensboro Day
2019
6'8
Makiah
Fox
Liberty
The Burlington School
2018
6'5
Jackson
Gabriel
Denver
Lincoln Charter
2019
6'2
Jaylan
Gainey
Greensboro
Smith
2018
6'9
Greg
Gantt
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
2019
6'7
Jayden
Gardner
Wake Forest
Heritage
2018
6'7
Gerrale
Gates
Matthews
Butler
2018
6'6
Justice
Goodloe
Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Prep
2018
6'1
Tripp
Greene
Wilkesboro
Forsyth Country Day
2018
6'2
Donovan
Gregory
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
2019
6'3
Chaz
Gwyn
Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Prep
2019
6'2
Jamarius
Hairston
Salisbury
Jesse Carson
2018
6'4
Brad
Halvorsen
Kingsport
Christ School
2019
6'0
KC
Hankton
Mint Hill
United Faith Christian
2018
6'8
Anthony
Hicks
Winston-Salem
North Forsyth
2018
6'5
Emmanuel
Izunabor
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
2019
6'9
Josiah
Jeffers
Burlington
The Burlington School
2018
6'2
Evan
Johnson
Raleigh
Word of God
2020
6'0
Jalen
Johnson
Durham
Northern Durham
2018
6'0
Talton
Jones
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
2019
6'3
David
Kasanganay
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
2018
6'2
Keyshaun
Langley
High Point
SW Guilford
2019
6'1
Kobe
Langley
High Point
SW Guilford
2019
6'1
Creighton
Lebo
Greenville
JH Rose
2020
5'11
Jake
Ledbetter
High Point
Ledford
2020
6'1
Jordan
Love
Durham
Voyager
2018
6'5
BJ
Mack
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
2019
6'8
Mickey
Maddox
Charlotte
Rocky River
2018
6'0
Marten
Maide
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
2019
6'3
Chris
Martin
Charlotte
Charlotte United Christian
2018
6'0
Silas
Mason
Greensboro
Greensboro Smith
2020
6'7
Tristian
Maxwell
Charlotte
North Mecklenburg
2020
6'2
Elijah
McCadden
Wilson
Greenfield School
2018
6'6
Carson
McCorkle
Raleigh
Broughton
2020
6'3
Jace
McKenney
Boiling Springs Lake
South Brunswick
2019
6'4
Justin
McKoy
Cary
Panther Creek
2019
6'7
Demarcus
McLaurin
Wilmington
E.A. Laney
2020
6'3
JaDun
Michael
Burlington
The Burlington School
2020
6'6
Caleb
Mills
Arden
Asheville Christian
2019
6'2
Wendell
Moore
Concord
Cox Mill
2019
6'6
David
Mosley
Raleigh
Neuse Christian Academy
2019
5'11
Trey
Murphy
Durham
Cary Academy
2018
6'4
John
Newman
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
2018
6'5
Josh
Nickleberry
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
2019
6'5
Samuel
Okauru
Raleigh
North Raleigh Christian
2018
6'5
William
Onyeodi
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
2019
6'6
Deante
Petree
Winston-Salem
2018
6'4
Shykeim
Phillips
Winterville
South Central
2019
6'1
Myles
Pierre
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
2019
6'2
Blake
Preston
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
2018
6'9
Bryson
Price
Morganton
Jimmy Draughn
2018
6'8
Josh
Price
Charlotte
Covenant Day
2018
6'3
Adafe
Price
Albelmarle
West Stanly
2018
6'7
Gavin
Rains
Trinity
Wheatmore
2019
6'5
Dean
Reiber
Stokesdale
NW Guilford
2020
6'6
Kadin
Shedrick
Holly Springs
Holly Springs
2019
6'8
Kody
Shubert
Maiden
Lincoln Charter
2018
6'0
Sherod
Sidbury
Burgaw
Laney
2019
6'3
Jaylen
Sims
Charlotte
Charlotte United Christian
2018
6'5
Chandler
Speight
Charlotte
Comenius
2020
6'0
Jaden
Springer
Charlotte
Rocky River
2020
6'3
Nate
Springs
Charlotte
Myers Park
2018
6'9
Brett
Swilling
Charlotte
United Faith
2018
6'6
J.C.
Tharrington
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
2019
6'1
Darrell
Thompson
Mauldin
Christ School
2019
5'10
Jalin
Thorne
Fayetteville
Westover
2018
6'8
Au'Deise
Toney
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
2019
6'6
Tre
Turner
Greensboro
NW Guilford
2018
6'5
Hunter
Tyson
Monroe
Piedmont
2018
6'8
Montez
Venable
Whitsett
Eastern Guilford
2018
6'0
Malcolm
Wade
Waxhaw
United Faith
2018
6'0
Shawn
Walker
Elizabeth City
Wesleyan Christian
2019
6'6
Trey
Wertz
Charlotte
Providence Day
2018
6'4
Coby
White
Goldsboro
Greenfield School
2018
6'4
Carter
Whitt
Raleigh
Trinity Academy
2021
6'1
Isaiah
Wilkins
Winston-Salem
Mt. Tabor
2018
6'4
DeAndre
Wilkins
Edenton
Wesleyan Christian
2019
6'10
Dericko
Williams
Kinston
Kinston
2019
6'8
Jordan
Williams
Greensboro
Greensboro Smith
2020
6'4
Patrick
Williams
Charlotte
West Charlotte
2018
6'5
Daivien
Williamson
Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Prep
2019
6'1
Jae'lyn
Withers
Huntersvile
North Mecklenburg
2019
6'8
Vaud
Worthy
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
2018
6'2
John Michael
Wright
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
2019
6'1
Darien
Wynn
Greensboro
Dudley
2020
6'0
