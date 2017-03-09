High School Sports

March 9, 2017 4:03 PM

The state’s top high school basketball players to gather in Greensboro Sunday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Many of North Carolina’s top freshmen, sophomore and junior high school basketball players will be in Greensboro Sunday for the annual N.C. Top 80 camp, put on by Phenom Hoop Report. About one-third of the players are from Mecklenburg County.

The camp will be held at Proehlific Park. Tickets are $5.

Campers will go through a series of instructional drills and then play games. Games begin at 11:30 a.m. The final round of games starts at 3:30.

Mecklenburg County invitees include:

Raquan Brown, Rocky River; Jordan Campbell, Mallard Creek; Ford Cooper, Carmel Christian; Devon Dotson, Providence Day; Gerrale Gates, Butler; Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian; KC Hankton, United Faith; David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell; BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian; Mickey Maddox, Rocky River; Chris Martin, Charlotte United Christian; Marten Maide, Carmel Christian; Tristan Maxwell, North Meck; Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian; Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian; Josh Price, Covenant Day; Jaylen Sims, Charlotte United Christian; Jaden Springer, Rocky River; Nate Springs, Myers Park; Brett Swilling, United Faith; JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian; Malcolm Wade, United Faith; Trey Wertz, Providence Day; Patrick Williams, West Charlotte; Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg; Vaud Worthy, North Mecklenburg.

Rosters for N.C. Top 80 Camp

First Name

Last Name

City

School

Class

Ht.

Quest

Aldridge

Pfafftown

Mt. Tabor

2019

6'3

Jaylen

Alston

McLeansville

Eastern Guilford

2018

6'4

MJ

Armstrong

Gastonia

Gaston Day

2018

6'3

Christian

Bailey

Statesville

Statesville Christian

2020

6'5

Chris

Barnette

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

2018

6'1

Dylan

Blake

Kill Devil Hills

First Flight

2020

5'10

Derek

Brandon

High Point

New Garden Friends

2019

6'4

Nick

Brown

Jamestown

Westchester

2019

6'2

RaQuan

Brown

Charlotte

Rocky River

2019

6'4

Jomaru

Brown

Durham

Southern Durham

2018

6'2

Kenyon

Burt

Garner

Garner

2018

6'5

Tomas

Butkus

Rabun Gap

Rabun Gap

2018

6'3

Jordan

Campbell

Charlotte

Mallard Creek

2018

5'10

Aaron

Cash

Raleigh

Word of God

2018

6'8

Chris

Clayton

Marion

Asheville Christian

2018

6'8

Ricky

Clemons

Raleigh

Rolesville

2018

6'2

Greyson

Collins

Greensboro

Caldwell Academy

2018

6'1

Jalen

Cone

Walkertown

Walkertown

2020

5'11

Ford

Cooper

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

2020

6'0

Josh

Cottrell

Hayesville

Hayesville

2018

6'2

Trey

Cousin

Burlington

The Burlington School

2018

6'4

Luke

Davis

Winterville

South Central

2019

6'7

Adrain

Delph

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

2018

6'3

Will

Dillard

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

2018

6'2

Davier

Dixon

Winston-Salem

Liberty Heights

2019

6'1

Imajae

Dodd

Walstonburg

Greene Central

2019

6'6

Devon

Dotson

Charlotte

Providence Day

2018

6'2

Stephen

Edoka

Concord

CFA Academy

2018

6'5

Nicholas

Evtimov

King

Mt. Tabor

2019

6'8

Jalen

Finch

Raleigh

Broughton

2018

6'1

Michael

Fowler

Raleigh

Greensboro Day

2019

6'8

Makiah

Fox

Liberty

The Burlington School

2018

6'5

Jackson

Gabriel

Denver

Lincoln Charter

2019

6'2

Jaylan

Gainey

Greensboro

Smith

2018

6'9

Greg

Gantt

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

2019

6'7

Jayden

Gardner

Wake Forest

Heritage

2018

6'7

Gerrale

Gates

Matthews

Butler

2018

6'6

Justice

Goodloe

Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Prep

2018

6'1

Tripp

Greene

Wilkesboro

Forsyth Country Day

2018

6'2

Donovan

Gregory

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

2019

6'3

Chaz

Gwyn

Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Prep

2019

6'2

Jamarius

Hairston

Salisbury

Jesse Carson

2018

6'4

Brad

Halvorsen

Kingsport

Christ School

2019

6'0

KC

Hankton

Mint Hill

United Faith Christian

2018

6'8

Anthony

Hicks

Winston-Salem

North Forsyth

2018

6'5

Emmanuel

Izunabor

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

2019

6'9

Josiah

Jeffers

Burlington

The Burlington School

2018

6'2

Evan

Johnson

Raleigh

Word of God

2020

6'0

Jalen

Johnson

Durham

Northern Durham

2018

6'0

Talton

Jones

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

2019

6'3

David

Kasanganay

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

2018

6'2

Keyshaun

Langley

High Point

SW Guilford

2019

6'1

Kobe

Langley

High Point

SW Guilford

2019

6'1

Creighton

Lebo

Greenville

JH Rose

2020

5'11

Jake

Ledbetter

High Point

Ledford

2020

6'1

Jordan

Love

Durham

Voyager

2018

6'5

BJ

Mack

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

2019

6'8

Mickey

Maddox

Charlotte

Rocky River

2018

6'0

Marten

Maide

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

2019

6'3

Chris

Martin

Charlotte

Charlotte United Christian

2018

6'0

Silas

Mason

Greensboro

Greensboro Smith

2020

6'7

Tristian

Maxwell

Charlotte

North Mecklenburg

2020

6'2

Elijah

McCadden

Wilson

Greenfield School

2018

6'6

Carson

McCorkle

Raleigh

Broughton

2020

6'3

Jace

McKenney

Boiling Springs Lake

South Brunswick

2019

6'4

Justin

McKoy

Cary

Panther Creek

2019

6'7

Demarcus

McLaurin

Wilmington

E.A. Laney

2020

6'3

JaDun

Michael

Burlington

The Burlington School

2020

6'6

Caleb

Mills

Arden

Asheville Christian

2019

6'2

Wendell

Moore

Concord

Cox Mill

2019

6'6

David

Mosley

Raleigh

Neuse Christian Academy

2019

5'11

Trey

Murphy

Durham

Cary Academy

2018

6'4

John

Newman

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

2018

6'5

Josh

Nickleberry

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

2019

6'5

Samuel

Okauru

Raleigh

North Raleigh Christian

2018

6'5

William

Onyeodi

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

2019

6'6

Deante

Petree

Winston-Salem

North Forsyth

2018

6'4

Shykeim

Phillips

Winterville

South Central

2019

6'1

Myles

Pierre

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

2019

6'2

Blake

Preston

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

2018

6'9

Bryson

Price

Morganton

Jimmy Draughn

2018

6'8

Josh

Price

Charlotte

Covenant Day

2018

6'3

Adafe

Price

Albelmarle

West Stanly

2018

6'7

Gavin

Rains

Trinity

Wheatmore

2019

6'5

Dean

Reiber

Stokesdale

NW Guilford

2020

6'6

Kadin

Shedrick

Holly Springs

Holly Springs

2019

6'8

Kody

Shubert

Maiden

Lincoln Charter

2018

6'0

Sherod

Sidbury

Burgaw

Laney

2019

6'3

Jaylen

Sims

Charlotte

Charlotte United Christian

2018

6'5

Chandler

Speight

Charlotte

Comenius

2020

6'0

Jaden

Springer

Charlotte

Rocky River

2020

6'3

Nate

Springs

Charlotte

Myers Park

2018

6'9

Brett

Swilling

Charlotte

United Faith

2018

6'6

J.C.

Tharrington

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

2019

6'1

Darrell

Thompson

Mauldin

Christ School

2019

5'10

Jalin

Thorne

Fayetteville

Westover

2018

6'8

Au'Deise

Toney

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

2019

6'6

Tre

Turner

Greensboro

NW Guilford

2018

6'5

Hunter

Tyson

Monroe

Piedmont

2018

6'8

Montez

Venable

Whitsett

Eastern Guilford

2018

6'0

Malcolm

Wade

Waxhaw

United Faith

2018

6'0

Shawn

Walker

Elizabeth City

Wesleyan Christian

2019

6'6

Trey

Wertz

Charlotte

Providence Day

2018

6'4

Coby

White

Goldsboro

Greenfield School

2018

6'4

Carter

Whitt

Raleigh

Trinity Academy

2021

6'1

Isaiah

Wilkins

Winston-Salem

Mt. Tabor

2018

6'4

DeAndre

Wilkins

Edenton

Wesleyan Christian

2019

6'10

Dericko

Williams

Kinston

Kinston

2019

6'8

Jordan

Williams

Greensboro

Greensboro Smith

2020

6'4

Patrick

Williams

Charlotte

West Charlotte

2018

6'5

Daivien

Williamson

Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Prep

2019

6'1

Jae'lyn

Withers

Huntersvile

North Mecklenburg

2019

6'8

Vaud

Worthy

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

2018

6'2

John Michael

Wright

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

2019

6'1

Darien

Wynn

Greensboro

Dudley

2020

6'0

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manning the goal Noah Hays

View more video

Sports Videos