N.C.’s top high school basketball recruits share their NCAA Final Four predictions

The No. 1 high school basketball recruits in the state of North Carolina -- in the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes -- all reside in the Charlotte area.
We asked each of them for their NCAA Final Four predictions, and who they think will win it all.
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson, class of 2017
The skinny: Batts, a 6-foot-3 point guard, led his team to the 2016 N.C. 3A state title and has signed with VCU
My Final Four: North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga
My champion: Carolina will win it all because they have a veteran team...and they would love to get that win back from losing last year in the championship.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day, class of 2018
The skinny: Dotson, a 6-1 point guard, has more than 20 college scholarship offers, including one from national champion Villanova.
My Final Four: Baylor, Arizona, Purdue, UCLA
My champion: I'm going with Arizona to win it all because they are hot, coming off of a Pac-12 championship. Their guard play is among the best in the country, so I think teams are going to have trouble stopping them. My guy (sophomore guard Allonzo) Trier is going to go off.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill, class of 2019
The skinny: Moore, a 6-6 sophomore wing, scored 29 points to lead his team to the N.C. 3A state title Saturday. He has nine offers, including from ACC regular-season champion North Carolina
My Final Four: Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, Florida State
My champion: Kansas. Because of their guard play and ability of coach (Bill) Self getting the most of his players at this time of year.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River, class of 2020
The skinny: Springer, a 6-3 guard, averaged 24 points as a freshman and is attracting major-college attention.
My Final Four: UNC, Kansas, Duke, Arizona
My champion: I think UNC will win because historically the No. 1 seeds have won. UNC also is one of the top rebounding teams in the tournament, and rebounding margin is a major statistic this time of year. I also like the way Justin Jackson plays and turns up the intensity for UNC.
