Top area high school guards to participate in NC Preps elite camp Sunday

Some of the area’s top high school guards will participate in the N.C. Preps Elite Guard Camp Sunday at Providence Day School.
The camp will feature 80 underclassmen and 20 unsigned seniors, who will play in an unsigned senior all-star game. Several non Division I coaches are scheduled to attend.
Drills and station work will start at 9 a.m. and the players will be divided into teams and begin a series of games starting at 1 p.m. At 4 p.m., a top 20 all-star game will be played.
Former Vance High coach Will Robinson will be a guest speaker.
▪ Here are some of the area players participating in the unsigned senior’s game, which will also begin at 1: Jaylan Mcgill, Olympic; Fredrick Patterson, West Caldwell; Anthony Brown, Sun Valley; Torraine Simpson, JM Robinson; Francis Sio, Cox Mill; Paul Rushing, Monroe; and Shaddai Boots 2017 Mount Island Charter.
Area Invitees for NC Preps Elite Guard Camp
Name Class School
Raquan Brown 2019 Rocky River
Myles Pierre 2019 Carmel Christian
Ford Cooper 2020 Carmel Christian
Marten Maide 2019 Carmel Christian
Devon Dotson 2018 Providence Day
Chris Martin 2018 Charlotte United
Kody Shubert 2018 Lincoln Charter
D.J Little 2018 Butler HS
Drew Greene 2019 Wesleyan Christian
Jaiden Hunt 2018 Cherryville
Torey James 2018 Hickory
Daivien Williamson 2018 Winston Salem Prep
K.J Marshall 2019 Trinity Christian
Jordan Campbell 2018 Mallard Creek
Nicholas Burns 2020 Rocky River
Miles Ray 2019 Pineforest
Marcus Henderson 2018 Olympic
Charlie Mensh 2019 RJ Reynolds
Tiquan Whitmore 2018 Eastern Alamance
Kristopher Robinson 2020 Lincolnton
Jaysen Shuler 2018 Liberty Heights
Justice Goodloe 2018 Winston Salem Prep
Adrian Delph 2018 Kings Mountain
Zeke Littlejohn 2019 Kings Mountain
David Kasangany 2018 Ardrey Kell
Coleson Leach 2018 East Lincoln
Sidney Dollar 2019 East Lincoln
Jaylen Sims 2018 Charlotte United
Luke Harkin 2018 Charlotte Catholic
Quest Aldridge 2019 Mount Tabor
Elijah Harris 2019 Myers park
Holden Straughan 2018 Cherokee
Tye Mintz 2018 Cherokee
Cade Mintz 2020 Cherokee
Zion Hendrix 2018 Cannon
Mark Sherrill Jr 2018 Hopewell
Gregory Greene 2019 Mount Airy
Donavan Greene 2019 Mount Airy
Sean Rogan 2018 Charlotte Catholic
Caleb Arrington 2018 Mount Airy
Mitchell Singletary 2018 Grace Christian
Griffin Cass 2018 Starmount
B.J Smith 2018 Northeast Guilford
Devan Boykin 2020 Ragsdale
Eric Wiles 2020 Starmount
Riley Berger 2018 Charlotte Catholic
Ha'Mourii Joyner-Mccorkle 2020 St. Stephens
CJ Cappuccio 2018 Bishop McGuinness
Deveyon Sturdivant 2019 Combine Academy
Jailen Williams 2018 Carson
London England 2018 Lincoln Charter
Comments