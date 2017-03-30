High School Sports

March 30, 2017 11:25 PM

Top area high school guards to participate in NC Preps elite camp Sunday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Some of the area’s top high school guards will participate in the N.C. Preps Elite Guard Camp Sunday at Providence Day School.

The camp will feature 80 underclassmen and 20 unsigned seniors, who will play in an unsigned senior all-star game. Several non Division I coaches are scheduled to attend.

Drills and station work will start at 9 a.m. and the players will be divided into teams and begin a series of games starting at 1 p.m. At 4 p.m., a top 20 all-star game will be played.

Former Vance High coach Will Robinson will be a guest speaker.

▪ Here are some of the area players participating in the unsigned senior’s game, which will also begin at 1: Jaylan Mcgill, Olympic; Fredrick Patterson, West Caldwell; Anthony Brown, Sun Valley; Torraine Simpson, JM Robinson; Francis Sio, Cox Mill; Paul Rushing, Monroe; and Shaddai Boots 2017 Mount Island Charter.

Area Invitees for NC Preps Elite Guard Camp

Name Class School

Raquan Brown 2019 Rocky River

Myles Pierre 2019 Carmel Christian

Ford Cooper 2020 Carmel Christian

Marten Maide 2019 Carmel Christian

Devon Dotson 2018 Providence Day

Chris Martin 2018 Charlotte United

Kody Shubert 2018 Lincoln Charter

D.J Little 2018 Butler HS

Drew Greene 2019 Wesleyan Christian

Jaiden Hunt 2018 Cherryville

Torey James 2018 Hickory

Daivien Williamson 2018 Winston Salem Prep

K.J Marshall 2019 Trinity Christian

Jordan Campbell 2018 Mallard Creek

Nicholas Burns 2020 Rocky River

Miles Ray 2019 Pineforest

Marcus Henderson 2018 Olympic

Charlie Mensh 2019 RJ Reynolds

Tiquan Whitmore 2018 Eastern Alamance

Kristopher Robinson 2020 Lincolnton

Jaysen Shuler 2018 Liberty Heights

Justice Goodloe 2018 Winston Salem Prep

Adrian Delph 2018 Kings Mountain

Zeke Littlejohn 2019 Kings Mountain

David Kasangany 2018 Ardrey Kell

Coleson Leach 2018 East Lincoln

Sidney Dollar 2019 East Lincoln

Jaylen Sims 2018 Charlotte United

Luke Harkin 2018 Charlotte Catholic

Quest Aldridge 2019 Mount Tabor

Elijah Harris 2019 Myers park

Holden Straughan 2018 Cherokee

Tye Mintz 2018 Cherokee

Cade Mintz 2020 Cherokee

Zion Hendrix 2018 Cannon

Mark Sherrill Jr 2018 Hopewell

Gregory Greene 2019 Mount Airy

Donavan Greene 2019 Mount Airy

Sean Rogan 2018 Charlotte Catholic

Caleb Arrington 2018 Mount Airy

Mitchell Singletary 2018 Grace Christian

Griffin Cass 2018 Starmount

B.J Smith 2018 Northeast Guilford

Devan Boykin 2020 Ragsdale

Eric Wiles 2020 Starmount

Riley Berger 2018 Charlotte Catholic

Ha'Mourii Joyner-Mccorkle 2020 St. Stephens

CJ Cappuccio 2018 Bishop McGuinness

Deveyon Sturdivant 2019 Combine Academy

Jailen Williams 2018 Carson

London England 2018 Lincoln Charter

