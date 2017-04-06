Queen City Classic showcase tournament to bring top regional recruits to Charlotte this weekend

The Queen City Classic basketball showcase tournament will bring 76 teams and a bevy of college recruits to Charlotte this weekend.
The tournament is hosted by Phenom Hoop Report, which tracks recruiting in the state closely. The event will feature teams in eighth, ninth and 10th grade divisions, but the feature group is the 17-and-under division, which is made up of mostly rising seniors.
The event will feature three games Friday at Olympic High among some of the Carolinas’ top programs. At 3 p.m. Friday, Team United of the Nike summer circuit will play PSB Select Elite, an independent program run by former Davidson player Brendan Winters that has sent dozens of players to college in recent years. At 5:20, Team United will play Team Charlotte of the Under Armour Circuit. Team Charlotte is coached by former North Carolina point guard and NBA player Jeff McInnis and has been one of the most successful program in the Under Armour circuit. And at 7:40, PSB will play Team Charlotte.
Admission is $5 Friday and $10 Saturday and Sunday. A tournament weekend pass is also available for $20. Kids 5 and under get in free.
Here is the schedule for the featured U17 division. Get a complete schedule for all divisions at this link.
Friday at Olympic High: PSB Select vs. Carolina Wolves, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday at Olympic High: Upward Stars Southeast vs. Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite, 8 am.; Upward Stars Southeast vs. Karolina Khaos, 10:20 a.m.; Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite vs. Flight 22 Elite, 10:20 a.m.; Upward Stars Southeast vs. Flight 22 Elite, 12:40 p.m.; Karolina Khaos vs. Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite, 1:50 p.m.; Team Charlotte vs. Carolina Wolves, 3 p.m.; Team United EYBL vs. PSB Select Elite, 3 p.m.; Team United EYBL vs. Team Charlotte, 5:20 p.m.; PSB Select Elite vs. Team Charlotte, 7:40; Team United EYBL vs. Carolina Wolves, 7:40 p.m.
Sunday at Olympic High: bracket play games determined by Saturday results. Games begin at 11:30 a.m.
Game Site
Olympic High School (2 courts)
4301 Sandy Porter Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Queen City Classic 17U Players to watch
Team Charlotte (Under Armour Circuit)
Devon Dotson, 6-1, 2018
Aaron Wiggins, 6-6, 2018
Ian Steere, 6-8, 2018
Team United (Nike Circuit)
Patrick Williams, 6-7, 2019
Flo Thamba, 6-11, 2018
Karolina Khaos (Adidas Circuit)
Sharone Wright, 6-6, 2018
Upward Stars (Adidas Circuit)
Alex Caldwell, 5-10, 2018
Malcolm Wilson, 6-11, 2019
Atlanta All Stars
Gabe Bryant, 6-8, 2018
Queen City Thunder
Adafe Price, 6-7, 2018
Carolina Wolves
Jaylen Alston, 6-4, 2018
Nate Springs, 6-11, 2018
Flight 22
John Michael Wright, 6-1, 2019
Immanuel Izbunador, 6-9, 2019
Kenny Dye, 6-0, 2018
PSB Elite
Blake Preston, 6-9, 2018
JC Tharrington, 6-1, 2019
